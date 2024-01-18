Grameen Bank distributes blankets among the needy

Corporates

Press Release
18 January, 2024, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2024, 08:39 pm

Grameen Bank distributes blankets among the needy

Press Release
18 January, 2024, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2024, 08:39 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Under the initiative of Grameen Bank, blankets were distributed among the struggling members (beggars) of the Jaymandap Singair branch under Manikganj zone on Wednesday.

Chairman of Grameen Bank Board of Directors AKM Saiful Majid was present as the chief guest on the occasion while Managing Director Noor Mohammad was present as a special guest.

The bank's Chairman Saiful Majid said, "Grameen Bank has taken the initiative of distributing blankets among the cold-stricken struggling members (beggars) across the country. Not only loan assistance, Grameen Bank will stand by the helpless people through other humanitarian activities.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Managing Director Noor Mohammad said, "Grameen Bank's various initiatives to improve the quality of life of the poor people are playing a role in building the Sonar Bangla free of hunger and poverty as dreamt by Bangabandhu."

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

The shutters of the shop are opened, albeit on a limited basis, only 2-4 times a month, and exclusively during the night. Photos: Bidhan Rebeiro and Sushmita Chakraborty Mishu

So Long, Farewell, Sagar Publishers

6h | Panorama
J R R Tolkien: The writer of worlds

J R R Tolkien: The writer of worlds

12h | Features
Genocide in Gaza. Photo: UNB

When recognising genocide becomes a matter of political convenience

13h | Panorama
Muhammad Ali: Who flew like a butterfly and stung like a bee

Muhammad Ali: Who flew like a butterfly and stung like a bee

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

'There is no guidance in establishing good governance in banking sector in monetary policy'

'There is no guidance in establishing good governance in banking sector in monetary policy'

9m | Videos
Did umpires commit a blunder by allowing Rohit to bat in 2nd Super Over?

Did umpires commit a blunder by allowing Rohit to bat in 2nd Super Over?

1h | Videos
Why are domestic products more popular than foreign sanitary products?

Why are domestic products more popular than foreign sanitary products?

2h | Videos
New monetary policy aims to rein in inflation, stabilise exchange rates

New monetary policy aims to rein in inflation, stabilise exchange rates

4h | Videos