Grameen Bank distributes blankets among the needy

Under the initiative of Grameen Bank, blankets were distributed among the struggling members (beggars) of the Jaymandap Singair branch under Manikganj zone on Wednesday.

Chairman of Grameen Bank Board of Directors AKM Saiful Majid was present as the chief guest on the occasion while Managing Director Noor Mohammad was present as a special guest.

The bank's Chairman Saiful Majid said, "Grameen Bank has taken the initiative of distributing blankets among the cold-stricken struggling members (beggars) across the country. Not only loan assistance, Grameen Bank will stand by the helpless people through other humanitarian activities.

Managing Director Noor Mohammad said, "Grameen Bank's various initiatives to improve the quality of life of the poor people are playing a role in building the Sonar Bangla free of hunger and poverty as dreamt by Bangabandhu."