Grameen Bank celebrates Victory Day

Grameen Bank celebrated the Victory Day through various programs by paying respect to the greatest architect of Bengali freedom, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and all the martyrs of the Liberation War.

Marking the occasion on Saturday (16 December), the bank organised a discussion meeting and cultural programmes at its Head Office in Mirpur-2.

Grameen Bank Board of Directors Chairman Professor Dr AKM Saiful Majid was present as the chief guest in the event.

Besides, Md Mosleh Uddin, managing director of Grameen Bank presided over the event.

Deputy Managing Director Saiduzzaman Bhuiyan and Noor Mohammad were present as special guests.

The bank began the celebration celebrated with a Pitha festival, free medical check-up and various games.

Speaking opn the occasion, Saiful Majid said, "Our freedom has been achieved in exchange of the sacrifice of countless people. This feeling of victory is joyous, but the day is also painful for the families who lost their relatives in the liberation war.

"We remember the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with deep respect. By successfully leading the struggle for the socio-economic and political rights of the people of this country as well as the establishment of an independent state, he inspired crores of people with the mantra of freedom.

"We remember, with deep respect, the brave martyrs of the Liberation War who did not hesitate to sacrifice their lives for the country.

"The Father of the Nation dreamed of making a golden Bengal free from hunger and poverty. With the goal in mind, Grameen Bank is working tirelessly to improve the quality of life of the marginalised people of the country.

"Today, more than one crore of our borrowers are coming out of poverty and improving their financial condition, contributing to the overall economic progress of the country. This is a unique victory for Grameen Bank and Bangladesh."