GP’s Bioscope, Rabbithole partner to stream T20 World Cup Live 

Rabbithole, the authorised digital broadcaster of "ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup 2021" from Bangladesh, has partnered with Grameenphone's Bioscope to stream the matches on their platform and MyGP app.



With this partnership deal, Rabbithole will be available on Bioscope and MyGP app during the entire T20 World Cup event and can be accessed through purchasing specific data & combo packs on GP website and MyGP app, said a press release.

Present at the signing ceremony, recently held at GP House in the capital, were Rabbithole Managing Director M Salahuddin Chowdhury, Chief Executive Officer ASM Rafiq Ullah, Rabbithole co-founder Ziauddin Adil, Grameenphone Chief Digital & Strategy Officer Solaiman Alam, Head of Corporate Strategy Talal Reza Chowdhury, and Grameenphone Strategic Sourcing General Manager Shamiur Rahman Khan.