GProjukti.com, LapCart collaborate to deliver 'pre-owned' laptops

GProjukti.com Limited and LapCart have announced their collaboration to provide a common approach to delivering "certified pre-owned" laptops, tablets, printers, and scanners all over Bangladesh.

With this collaboration, both companies will leverage their expertise to offer a wider range of affordable, high-quality tech-hardware to their customers. Founder and CEO of GProjukti.com Ltd Main Uddin Chowdhury, and LapCart's Founder Md Shakhawat Hossain made the partnership announcement during a joint conference on 7 March in Dhaka, said a press release.

GProjukti.com Ltd is a retail tech distribution company. Starting in August 2022 they already have 34 of their company-owned brand shops in operation spanning from Nilpharmari to Cox's Bazaar covering 4 divisions and 19 Zillas along the way. The company will soon be visible in every single district of the country by this year and in every Upozilla and Pourashava by next year. With 100 sqft shops along with a one of kind E-Commerce site, the company also offers the delivery option at Tk35 anywhere in Bangladesh, according to the media release.

On the other hand, LapCart offers a range of high-quality "Pre-owned" laptops that allow customers to enjoy benefits of top-quality laptops without breaking the bank.

Both companies are dedicated to providing the highest level of customer service, and their collaboration will contribute to a more sustainable future. By working together, GProjukti.com Ltd. and LapCart will be able to offer an even better experience to their customers.

"We are excited to expand our product line with LapCart and offer even more options for our customers," said a representative from GProjukti.com Ltd.

This partnership is a step towards a more sustainable future, and both companies are confident that they will be able to provide affordable, high-quality laptops to customers all over Bangladesh, reads the release.