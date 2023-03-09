GPH seminar stresses using seismic-resistant steel

Case studies and real-world examples of high-strength steel being used to improve earthquake resilience are covered in discussions

GPH Ispat Limited and Professional Structural Engineers Association (PSEA) have jointly conducted a technical seminar titled "High Strength Steel B600C-R: Improving Earthquake Resilience" at a five-star hotel in Dhaka recently.

The seminar covered a range of topics, including the properties of high-strength steel, its advantages over conventional steel, and its potential applications in seismic-resistant design, said a press release. In addition, case studies and real-world examples of high-strength steel being used to improve earthquake resilience are covered in discussions.

Former teacher of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, Professor Dr Shamim Z Bosunia, Professor Dr Syed Fakrul Ameen, Professor Dr Raquib Ahsan, Engineer Monayem Hossain Shoaib, Engineer Abdullah Al Hossain Chowdhury (Rizvi), Engineer AKM Saiful Bari and Engineer Md Samsul Alam, along with other members of the Professional Structural Engineers Association (PSEA) were present at the seminar.

Mohammed Alamgir Kabir, chairman, Mohammed Almas Shimul, additional managing director, Mohammed Ashrafuzzaman, director, and Md Abdul Ahad, director of GPH Ispat Ltd, were present on the occasion. Other officials from the company's sales and marketing and technical support department were also present on the occasion.

