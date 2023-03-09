GPH Ispat, PSEA host seminar on earthquake resilience

Corporates

Press Release
09 March, 2023, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2023, 05:28 pm

Related News

GPH Ispat, PSEA host seminar on earthquake resilience

Press Release
09 March, 2023, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2023, 05:28 pm

GPH Ispat and Professional Structural Engineers Association (PSEA) jointly conducted a technical seminar titled "High Strength Steel B600C-R: Improving Earthquake Resilience" at a five-star hotel in Dhaka. 

The seminar covered a range of topics, including the properties of high strength steel, its advantages over conventional steel, and its potential applications in seismic-resistant design, reads a press release.

In addition, case studies and real-world examples of high strength steel being used to improve earthquake resilience are covered in discussions.

Former BUET teacher Prof Dr Shamim Z Bosunia and Prof Dr Syed Fakrul Ameen, Prof Dr Raquib Ahsan from BUET, Engr Monayem Hossain Shoaib, Engr Abdullah Al Hossain Chowdhury (Rizvi), Engr AKM Saiful Bari and Engr Md Samsul Alam along with other members of the Professional Structural Engineers Association (PSEA) enlighted the seminar.

Chairman Mohammed Alamgir Kabir, Additional Managing Director Mohammed Almas Shimul, Director Mohammed Ashrafuzzaman, Director Md Abdul Ahad of GPH Ispat Ltd were present at the occasion. 

Other officials from the sales & marketing and technical support department of the company were also present.

GPH Ispat

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

After a perilous journey through thick bamboo forest and steep hills, the author finally rests in front of the Tui Kutumu Falls Photo: Farid Farabi

In search of the mysterious Tui Kutumu Falls

7h | Explorer
If you prick them, do Palestinians not bleed?

If you prick them, do Palestinians not bleed?

7h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

The algorithm society and its discontents

6h | Panorama
Emergency workers and rescue teams at the five-storey building in Dhaka&#039;s Gulistan where a blast killed at least 19 and injured scores on Tuesday. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Recurring explosions: When hope and dreams perish

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

10 taka to see a million-taka parir palang

10 taka to see a million-taka parir palang

16m | TBS Stories
How trade changes attitudes about baldness

How trade changes attitudes about baldness

16m | TBS Stories
Just 11 minutes effort will save you from the risk of premature death

Just 11 minutes effort will save you from the risk of premature death

6m | TBS Stories
100 years of collection in 24 years

100 years of collection in 24 years

4h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale

3
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

4
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

5
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

6
File photo
Bangladesh

Metro rail Mirpur-10 station opens for commuters