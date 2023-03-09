GPH Ispat, PSEA host seminar on earthquake resilience

GPH Ispat and Professional Structural Engineers Association (PSEA) jointly conducted a technical seminar titled "High Strength Steel B600C-R: Improving Earthquake Resilience" at a five-star hotel in Dhaka.

The seminar covered a range of topics, including the properties of high strength steel, its advantages over conventional steel, and its potential applications in seismic-resistant design, reads a press release.

In addition, case studies and real-world examples of high strength steel being used to improve earthquake resilience are covered in discussions.

Former BUET teacher Prof Dr Shamim Z Bosunia and Prof Dr Syed Fakrul Ameen, Prof Dr Raquib Ahsan from BUET, Engr Monayem Hossain Shoaib, Engr Abdullah Al Hossain Chowdhury (Rizvi), Engr AKM Saiful Bari and Engr Md Samsul Alam along with other members of the Professional Structural Engineers Association (PSEA) enlighted the seminar.

Chairman Mohammed Alamgir Kabir, Additional Managing Director Mohammed Almas Shimul, Director Mohammed Ashrafuzzaman, Director Md Abdul Ahad of GPH Ispat Ltd were present at the occasion.

Other officials from the sales & marketing and technical support department of the company were also present.