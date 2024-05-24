GPH Ispat organises a technical seminar at the MIST campus

GPH Ispat organises a technical seminar at the MIST campus

Press Release
24 May, 2024, 12:25 am
Last modified: 24 May, 2024, 12:32 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

GPH Ispat limited recently organised a technical seminar titled "Quantum Electric Arc Furnace Technology for the Production of Construction Steel" at the MIST campus.

The event attracted on active participation of students and esteemed faculty members of MIST's civil engineering department. This seminar was part of the collaborative efforts outlined in a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the two parties, reads a press release.

The MoU aims to foster research collaboration, cultivate professional relationships, and create opportunities for academic mobility.

The notable ones were respected chief guest, Maj Gen Mohammed Saidul Islam, rcds, ndc, psc, Comdt MIST, Head of Civil Engineering Department Brig Gen Md Kamal Uddin Komol, psc, Guest Speakers Dr Aziz Ahmed, Senior Lecturer in Structural Engineering, School of Civil, Mining, Environmental, and Architectural Engineering, University of Wollongong, Australia, Engr. Madani M Imtiaz Hossain, Technical Director, GPH Ispat, Engr. Saiful Islam Head of R&D, GPH ispat and Lt Col Khondaker Sakil Ahmed, PhD, PEng, CEng, Associate Professor, Department of Civil Engineering, MIST. Many esteemed researchers, engineers, faculties of Civil Engineering Department and beloved students also joined the seminar.

Brig Gen Md Kamal Uddin Komol extended a warm welcome to each one of the gatherings to the esteemed seminar. Salehin Musfique Sadaf, Director, Strategy and Transformation arrived much earlier and exchanged pleasantries and views with the dignitaries who were already present.

Engr Madani M Imtiaz Hossain, gave his valuable introductory speech on the seminar. The keynote speaker of the seminar is Engr. Saiful Islam, presented a technical presentation on the manufacturing and fabrication of GPH ispat and shared about the technology of Quantum Electric Arc Furnace to reduce the carbon footprint and on this basis, innovation of High Strength Steel. 

Lt Col Khondaker Sakil Ahmed shared his experience to enlighten the gatherings about the ongoing and prospective research on GPH Quantum 600C-R. Dr Aziz Ahmed showed a Technical Presentation of his research work on "A community-driven 3D printing micro-factory aims to democratize plastic recycling."

At the end of this seminar, Chief Guest, respected commandant Maj Gen Mohammed Saidul Islam, rcds, ndc, psc, delivered his final remarks. His speech was so bright and everyone enjoyed it with immense pleasure. 

GPH Ispat Limited

