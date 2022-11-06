GPH ispat launches high strength, high performing steel bars

For the first time in Bangladesh, GPHQuantum will bring the high strength and high performing steel rebars, GPH QUANTUM B600C-R.

GPH Quantum steel rebars are made with world-class Quantum Electric Arc Furnace, complying with the BDS ISO standard.

The first 600-grade, world-class GPH QUANTUM B600C-R was launched in Bangladesh, inaugurated by the Minister of Industries Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun.

"GPH ispat has taken Bangladesh on to a higher level in terms of infrastructural and technological excellence. And they have reached another remarkable milestone, GPH QUANTUM B600C-R, in the journey and I believe this new innovation will bring advancement in our infrastructures of today and tomorrow," he said at the launch event.

Tested and certified by Buet, the GPH QUANTUM B600C-R steel rebars will meet the increasing demands in Bangladesh's construction industry, says a press release.

These high-strength steel rebars are stronger than others and are cost-effective, reducing up to 30% of rods requirement in construction.

It will also cut down on labour, transportation and crane costs. It will also reduce column section sizes, which increases floor space of the infrastructure. They improve concrete quality by reducing rebar congestion between structures.

The GPH QUANTUM B600C-R further decreases the dead load of the infrastructure, with the high loading and cyclic capacities, making them the best choice for seismic zones, keeping buildings safe during earthquakes.

GPH Group Chairman Md Jahangir Alam, at the launch, said, "We've always aimed to provide a highly dedicated team to help build a strong and sustainable Bangladesh. With this ambition, we have added the high-strength and high-performing GPH QUANTUM B600C-R steel rebar."

GPH ispat's Chairman Mohammed Alamgir Kabir said, "This brings great pride to the country but along with pride GPH ispat has brought our nation a promising sustainable future."

Major General Abu Syeed MD Masud, BSP (BAR), P Eng (Retd) said, "Having been a part of some of the biggest projects such as Padma Bridge, Padma rail Link, Hatirjheel and Jolshiri, I can recognise the important functional utilisation of GPH QUANTUM B600C-R and I wish that GPH QUANTUM B600C-R gets the recognition which it deserves."

Professor D Raquib Hasan, Civil Engineering Department of Buet, under whose leadership the research on the structural performance of the steel bars was presented at the event, said, "GPH ispat trial manufactured GPH QUANTUM B600C-R complying with the standards of the leading steel makers of the world, including the UK, USA, India… adhering to the manufacturing guidelines of BDS ISO 6935-2:2016.

"The results of our research revealed that the result of the calculation of the practical test of the column and beam was higher than the theoretical calculation of safety margin."

Former Buet faculty and advisory consultant Professor Dr M Shamim Z Bosunia said, "We can confidently look forward to a strong and prosperous future with the GPH QUANTUM B600C-R steel rebar as a successful supporter of research and development."

Also present at the launching ceremony were high officials from the army, government, private organisations, editors and journalists, alongside renowned architects and structural engineers.