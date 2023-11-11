GPH Ispat holds views exchange meeting with engineers in Barishal

Corporates

Press Release
11 November, 2023, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2023, 03:53 pm

Photo: Courtesy
A views exchange meeting with engineers titled "Meet the Development Masterminds" was recently held in Barisal under the initiative of GPH Ispat Limited, one of the leading steel manufacturing companies in the country.

Engineers from different parts of the Barishal region participated in the meeting.

Ruhul Amin, Regional Sales Manager of GPH Ispat Ltd, thanked and congratulated the engineers who attended the event.

He highlighted the leading role of engineers in building the country's infrastructure.

He said, "Manufacturing of quality products requires good raw materials, skilled manpower and latest technology. With this in mind, GPH Steel has set up the most advanced Quantum Electric Arc Furnace equipped steel factory in the history of steel making".

Engineer Partha Karmakar, deputy manager of the Technical Support Department of GPH Ispat, delivered the keynote speech.

He discussed the importance of using quality steel and concrete in building strong and durable structures and the issues that engineers must pay attention to in building sustainable structures.

Barisal Association of Building Consulting Secretary Engineer Zahidul Islam, Architect Milan Mondal, GPH Ispat Sales and Marketing Department Assistant General Manager Kamrul Islam, Technical Support Department Engineer Subrata Sutradhar and others were present at the event.

