GP users to receive talk-times against very first call-drops from midnight 

Corporates

TBS Report
28 September, 2022, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 28 September, 2022, 08:45 pm

Related News

GP users to receive talk-times against very first call-drops from midnight 

TBS Report
28 September, 2022, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 28 September, 2022, 08:45 pm
GP users to receive talk-times against very first call-drops from midnight 

Grameenphone has pledged to compensate with GP-GP Talk-time in case of any dropped calls from the very first call from Wednesday midnight (12 AM, 29 September). 

Previously GP used to compensate from 3rd dropped call of the day, said a press release. 
 
This offering shall comply with the latest BTRC directive for all mobile network operators regarding customer call drops and compensations. 

Although BTRC set the deadline on 1 October, Grameenphone has decided to implement the reimbursement immediately. 

For the first and second call drop, 30 secs, and from the third to the seventh call drop, 40 secs talk-times will be returned to the customers. The compensated talk times will come with a validity of 15 days and can be used on GP-GP network. Customers shall be notified of the compensations they accumulated via SMS within 24 hours of each call drop.
 
Regarding this, Mohammad Sajjad Hasib, Chief Marketing Officer of Grameenphone, said, "Grameenphone has been thriving to improve experience and deployed 85 percent of spectrum acquired in 2021 auction along with expansion of 4G network across the country with highest number of towers to strengthen 4G internet experience. And this has indeed been reflecting on our customer experiences, as BTRC mentioned that the rate of call-drops had come down to 0.55 percent in a benchmark of 2%, as of May, 2022, set by telecom regulator. We are working hard to reduce this number further, and meanwhile providing due compensations to our customers as well, so that they receive complete value for the money they spend".
 

Grameenphone

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Sketch

Thank You, Apa

12h | Thoughts
Accolade to our honourable Prime Minister

Accolade to our honourable Prime Minister

13h | Thoughts
Rachel Sanderson. Sketch: TBS

Meloni’s influence could be greater in Europe than at home

8h | Panorama
She’s a hero: How world citizens see PM Hasina

She’s a hero: How world citizens see PM Hasina

13h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

How fragile is the economy of Myanmar?

How fragile is the economy of Myanmar?

3h | Videos
Why didn't Messi renew his contract with Barca?

Why didn't Messi renew his contract with Barca?

4h | Videos
Munshiganj Institute of Health Technology now a hangout of drug addicts

Munshiganj Institute of Health Technology now a hangout of drug addicts

5h | Videos
Number of university teachers should be decided based on researches

Number of university teachers should be decided based on researches

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

2
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

3
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh

4
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

5
Ritu Porna Chakma hospitalised after suffering head injury amid open-top bus parade
Sports

Ritu Porna Chakma hospitalised after suffering head injury amid open-top bus parade

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Economy

Forex reserves drop below $37b