GP unveils state-of-the-art data center in Sylhet

Grameenphone, with the commitment to building a Smart Bangladesh, inaugurated its first "Tier III Standard Data Center", a groundbreaking hi-tech initiative that sets new benchmarks in reliability, efficiency, and sustainability of the network, in Sylhet.

Yasir Azman, Chief Executive Officer of Grameenphone, inaugurated the data center at a programme held on Tuesday, said a press release issued on Wednesday.

Joining him were Yan Changzhi, VP, President of South Asia Region, ZTE Corporation, Ma Liang (Jerry), MD of Engineering Service of ZTE Bangladesh, Jai Prakash, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Grameenphone, and other key management members from both organizations.

The Data Center stands as a testament to the collaborative efforts of Grameenphone and ZTE in bringing about this technological marvel, showcasing their commitment to advancing innovation and ensuring a future-ready infrastructure that caters to the evolving needs of the digital landscape.

The Super Core Data Center, having a capacity of 4 MW load, is the largest among any Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) in the country.

The work for this data center started in January 2023.

Customers will benefit directly from higher data speed and quality of services, ensuring a superior customer experience. The facility guarantees uninterrupted services, even in the face of unforeseen challenges.

Moreover, environmental sustainability is a key focus of the Sylhet Data Center, aligning with Grameenphone's commitment to sustainability.

The use of NOVEC gas for auto fire suppression not only enhances safety measures but also reflects Grameenphone's dedication to eco-friendly practices.

A high-tech monitoring system with intrusion detection capabilities ensures the utmost security for the valuable data stored, protecting the privacy of customers' valuable data in this digital era.

Yasir Azman, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Grameenphone, said, "This accomplishment lays another cornerstone for a digitally advanced smart Bangladesh. This facility not only confirms our pledge to lead the way in technological innovations but also demonstrates our devotion to putting our customers first in every aspect of our work, guaranteeing a future of technological progress and reliability in delivering superior customer oexperience. I also want to express my gratitude to our partner ZTE for constructing this cutting-edge, environment friendly infrastructure."

Ma Liang, MD of Engineering Service of ZTE Bangladesh, praised the data center's cutting-edge and creative technology, stating, "The Super Core Data Center is like the body's heart. It needs to be safe and healthy to support the business. The data center uses the best and most innovative technology in the industry. It has multiple levels of protection to ensure its reliability."

"It will also be the first private sector Telco Data Center in Bangladesh to meet the Uptime Tier-III standard. It follows the principles of saving energy and reducing emissions, and it has a smart energy management system that makes it efficient and eco-friendly," he added.