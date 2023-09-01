GP star subscribers to get up to 15% discounts on Walton's IT product purchase

Corporates

Press Release
01 September, 2023, 12:00 am
Last modified: 01 September, 2023, 12:06 am

Related News

GP star subscribers to get up to 15% discounts on Walton's IT product purchase

Press Release
01 September, 2023, 12:00 am
Last modified: 01 September, 2023, 12:06 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Star subscribers of the country's top telecom operator Grameenphone (GP) are getting up to 15% discount on purchasing Walton brand's IT products and accessories, including computers, laptops, monitors, printers, pen drives, SSDs, memory cards.

The discounts are available at any Walton Plaza, Distributor Showroom and Online Sales Platform (https://eplaza.waltonbd.com) and https://waltondigitech.com.

In this regard, a MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) was signed between Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited and Grameenphone at the GP House in the capital on Tuesday (August 29, 2023).

Walton Digi-Tech's Computer Product's Chief Business Officer (CBO) Md. Touhidur Rahman Rad GP's CBO Asif Naimur Rashid signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

On behalf of GP, Head of Priority Brand Sabbir Ahmed, Head of ICT Products Arpita Dass and Head of Prime Segment Masud Parvez were also present.

Among others, Walton's Executive Director Azizul Hakim, Walton Digi-Tech's Head of Brand Tanjimul Haque Tonmoy, Head of Corporate Sales AKM Toufik Imam Hossain and Assistant Director Sikder Masroor Ahmed were also present on behalf of Walton Digi-Tech.

At the event, Walton Computer's CBO Md. Touhidur Rahman Rad said Walton is the leading brand in the technology sector of the country. Grameenphone is the top company in the country's telecom sector. Crores of customers in the technology sector will benefit from the collaboration of these two top organizations. In the future, more new areas of collaboration will be created to improve customer service.

GP's CBO Asif Naimur Rashid said Walton products are available all over the country. Grameenphone has more than one crore star subscribers across the country. Now, these star subscribers will get a special discount on the purchase of IT products from the country's tech giant Walton brand. This joint collaboration between Walton and Grameenphone will result in a win-win situation for the two top companies in the technology sector.

Mentionable, Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited at its own manufacturing plants in Chandra, Gazipur produces international standard computers, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, printers, routers, pen drives, SSDs, memory cards, data cables and many more digital devices and accessories. After meeting local demand, those products are being exported to various countries.

Caption: Walton Computer's CBO Md. Touhidur Rahman Rad (left) and GP's CBO Asif Naimur Rashid (right) are exchanging MoU agreements.

Walton / Grameenphone

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Korvi Rakshand. Photo: Courtesy

Meet Korvi Rakshand, the winner of the 'Nobel Prize of Asia'

11h | Panorama
A smooth transition to the next generation is important. It will help preserve family wealth and the conglomerate&#039;s clout in India. Photo: Bloomberg

A large family fortune starts a risky transition

17h | Panorama
Oscar Ramos. Photo: Collected

Are Bangladeshi startups too dependent on Western models?

17h | Panorama
BMA follows a thorough vetting process. Clients are provided with the maid’s NID card, a passport-sized photograph and the contact number of her guardian. Photo: Noor A Alam

Bangladesh Maid Agency: Bringing trust and reliability to domestic work

20h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is a global food crisis the new normal?

Is a global food crisis the new normal?

9h | TBS World
Prigozhin plane crash may have been caused deliberately: Kremlin

Prigozhin plane crash may have been caused deliberately: Kremlin

13h | TBS World
The all new Hyundai Creta!

The all new Hyundai Creta!

8h | TBS Wheels
In China, newlyweds to receive cash reward if bride is under 25

In China, newlyweds to receive cash reward if bride is under 25

18h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

3
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh

4
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

5
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

6
Representational image.
Budget

20% tax planned on interests on foreign loans