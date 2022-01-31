GP STAR customers to enjoy privileges at Go Kart, Chef’s Table

Grameenphone has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with United Group to offer more privileges to its STAR customers.

Sheikh Md Faruk Hossain, director, sales & marketing, United Property Solutions Limited and Hasan Ahmed Towhid, head of loyalty management, Grameenphone, signed the MoU on behalf of the respective concerns.

The signing ceremony was held at United House, Madani Avenue, United City.

GP STAR customers can enjoy a 10% discount on Go Kart's ticket price and up to a 10% discount on menus of the restaurants at Chef's Table Courtside of United Group.

STAR Platinum and Platinum Plus customers can get an exclusive carbon card (membership) with year-long privileges at a lucrative price point. With this card, they can enjoy a 25% discount on Courtside Go Kart rides (yearly 100 rides) and up to a 10% discount on restaurants of Chef's Table Courtside.