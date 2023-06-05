GP pledges greener future on World Environment Day

Corporates

TBS Report
05 June, 2023, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2023, 10:44 pm

Related News

GP pledges greener future on World Environment Day

TBS Report
05 June, 2023, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2023, 10:44 pm

Grameenphone (GP) has reaffirmed its commitment to environmental sustainability and finding green energy solutions to combat climate change. 

To spark conversation on this important topic, Grameenphone brought together public and private sector experts and the diplomatic community to discuss the "Green Energy Ecosystem in Bangladesh" on 5 June on the occasion of World Environment Day, according to a GP press release.   

Yasir Azman, CEO, Grameenphone, said "Deploying solar powered towers is a stepping stone towards co-creating a greener future. It will significantly reduce carbon dioxide emissions from our operations and help overcome the electricity supply problem. 

"As an early adopter of green initiatives in Bangladesh, we are committed to reducing our carbon footprint with a comprehensive set of initiatives. I believe if private sector organisations are given the opportunity to procure more renewable energy utilising the gridlines," the CEO added.

Grameenphone has set a target to reduce 50% carbon emissions (CO₂) by 2030, taking 2019 emissions as the baseline, the release said.

The digital enabler to 'Smart Bangladesh' has stepped up efforts to use renewable energy, deploying solar panels at towers. 

The organisation has so far converted around 1,200 towers into solar energy powered sites in remote places like Hatiya, ensuring connectivity in the most unconnected regions. 

Grameenphone's climate targets have been set based on the ICT sector-specific decarbonization pathway, approved by the Scientific Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Grameenphone, being a socially responsible organization, aims to combine off-grid and on-grid PPAs to reach its 50% CO2 reduction target by 2030. 

As the current market poses certain challenges in terms of power generation, distribution, and selling to BPDB, the roundtable discussion provided an opportunity to explore feasible solutions to these issues and consolidate further recommendations for the policymakers, the release said.

Committed to digital inclusion and sustainable development, Grameenphone has long been striving to harness the power of technology to drive positive change in society while minimising environmental impacts in every way possible, including spearheading the launch of eco-friendly eSIMs. 

Reflecting on this philosophy, Grameenphone expressed its keen enthusiasm and concern to foster collaboration between stakeholders and subject matter experts by facilitating a conducive environment for on-grid CPPAs and accelerating the transition to a greener energy landscape in Bangladesh thereby.

Grameenphone

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Beating plastic pollution: Local startups build businesses around waste

Beating plastic pollution: Local startups build businesses around waste

13h | Panorama
New battleground of global powers

New battleground of global powers

1d | Panorama
Understanding the Indo-Pacific: A case of two rivalries

Understanding the Indo-Pacific: A case of two rivalries

1d | Panorama
US and its allies in the Ind-Pacific

US and its allies in the Ind-Pacific

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Young Entrepreneurs Beating Plastic Pollution

Young Entrepreneurs Beating Plastic Pollution

11h | TBS Stories
The fitness industry of Bangladesh tries to reshape from corona effect

The fitness industry of Bangladesh tries to reshape from corona effect

1d | TBS Stories
Ukraine ready to launch counteroffensive

Ukraine ready to launch counteroffensive

1d | TBS World
Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan's food on the streets of Dhaka

Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan's food on the streets of Dhaka

1d | TBS Food

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

3
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

4
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

5
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

6
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers