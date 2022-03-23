GP partners with MoPME to offer connectivity solutions to primary schools

Grameenphone, the tech service leader and connectivity partner to Digital Bangladesh, has recently collaborated with the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education (MoPME) to extend 4G connectivity facility to 65 thousand government primary schools.

Md Zakir Hossen MP, state minister, Ministry of Primary and Mass Education, was present at the inauguration event as the chief guest. Md Aminul Islam Khan, secretary of the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education was there as special guest and Alamgir Mohammed Monsurul Alam, director general of Directorate of Primary Education chaired the event, said a press release.

Yasir Azman, CEO, Grameenphone, graced the occasion as the special guest with Nasar Yousuf, chief business officer (acting) of Grameenphone, in attendance.

All the additional and joint secretaries of the respective ministry, DGs from other directorates of the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education, along with other high officials of Grameenphone, were also present at the event.

The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education has collaborated with Grameenphone for connecting 65,000 government primary schools through 4G data connectivity and Wi-Fi router. Under the partnership, Grameenphone will be providing all the required WTTX routers and 20 GB data connectivity. This will enable children from around the nation to get access to education, unfolding endless possibilities for us as a country.

"The government has been taking multi-faceted steps to bring everyone under digital facilities for realizing the dream of Digital Bangladesh. As part of our continuous efforts, this time, we are deploying connectivity solutions to a total of 65 thousand primary school which will open new opportunities to access education for those studying at primary schools from every corner of the country. I would like to thank Grameenphone for extending their all-out support in this regard and we hope to co-create more of such initiatives to leverage the demographic dividend and tap into the 4IR opportunities," said state minister Md Zakir Hossen MP.

"Our vision of a Digital Bangladesh will materialize into a sustainable reality when we can empower our youth to become future-fit and equip them with digital skills to reap the benefits of the ongoing digitalisation. To enlighten the future generation with the power of knowledge, the government of Bangladesh has taken the initiative to connect 65000 primary schools with internet solutions. This is indeed just the start of a revolution, and we are thrilled to be a part of this journey. Today's children will be the leaders of tomorrow and making them future-ready will enable us to achieve our goal of becoming a modernized and poverty free nation." said GP CEO Yasir Azman said.

Aminul Islam Khan, secretary, Ministry of Primary and Mass Education, said: "Digital transformation is underway in every sector, and the education sector is also not lagging behind. Along with 4G connectivity solutions, we plan on gradually adding more convenient and accessible initiatives for all starting from digital content preparation to distant learning. We are happy to partner with Grameenphone who has been offering innovative and simplified solutions for the last 25 years through its strong 4G network experience all over the country."

The partnership will allow Grameenphone to provide smart data solutions to all the users under the Directorate of Primary Education, revamping the primary education system on a digital front and thus paving the path towards our common goal of a Digital Bangladesh, the press release added.

Main objective of this collaboration is to connect all the 65,000 primary schools with efficient and user-friendly data solutions.

With a smart school concept in mind, this collaboration will also focus on smart surveillance and attendance, online school, smartboard facility, and many more, which will all be connected through these Wi-Fi solutions.