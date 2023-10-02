GP launches 'Cholo Bangladesh 2023' to inspire youth

In a grand celebration of unity and inspiration, Grameenphone proudly unveiled its "Cholo Bangladesh 2023" project today, at a hotel in Dhaka, reads a Grameenphone press release.

The grand event, attended by Asif Naimur Rashid, Chief Business Officer, Grameenphone and Farha Naz Zaman, Head of Marketing, Grameenphone and other esteemed personalities, marked the beginning of a remarkable journey aimed at motivating people, especially the youth of Bangladesh to propel the nation forward with an indomitable spirit.

The iconic anthem, backed by its dynamic identity, has woven itself into the fabric of the nation's spirit. As the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 knocks at the door, Grameenphone has joined hands with multiple brands like Rabbitholebd, Walton, Apex, Mastercard, Suzuki Motors, Pathao, Rangs, Xiaomi, ShareTrip, Khazana Mithai, Artisan, Discovery Tours & Logistics, Tabaq Coffee, Symphony, Salextra Limited, etc. to leverage the vigor of "Cholo Bangladesh" and inspire the youth of the country for something better and brighter.

According to the press release, "Cholo Bangladesh 2023" brings together a series of exciting activities, including live streaming of World Cup matches through the popular streaming platform Rabbitholebd. The centerpiece of this campaign is the "Cholo Bangladesh Pack", a data pack available exclusively through the MyGP app, which shall ensure that even the most remote corners of the country can dive into the cricket mania. To offer youth exciting lifestyle value, Cholo Bangladesh themed shoes, windbreaker, t-shirts, sweet box, coffee cups, etc. can be found at partner outlets. Grameenphone has ingeniously intertwined the theme of the "Cholo Bangladesh" song with its ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign, adding a new layer of excitement and nostalgia to the event.

Asif Naimur Rashid, Chief Business Officer at Grameenphone, said, "When we call ourselves a customer-centric brand, we pledge to serve our customers' needs, be that in regards of strong network, fastest internet or beyond that. At Grameenphone, our vision remains to kindle flames of inspiration in individuals. Therefore, with our "Cholo Bangladesh 2023" project, we invite everybody, especially our prospective youths, to embark on a new journey, where aspiration meets innovation, where unity becomes strength, and where the indomitable spirit of Bangladesh fuels the light of progress because the "Time Is Now". I am grateful to all our partners in this journey. Together, let us author a narrative of resilience, hope, and boundless possibilities, lighting the path towards a brighter and more united future for our beloved nation."

The launching event showcased a heartfelt gesture of gratitude from Grameenphone to its partners, who have been instrumental in the "Cholo Bangladesh 2023" project. It also served as a platform to announce the campaigns exciting legs and brand collaborations.