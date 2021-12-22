GP launches animated series on Liberation War on YouTube

TBS Report
22 December, 2021, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 22 December, 2021, 09:42 pm

Freedom fighter Nasiruddin Yousuff Bachchu directed the series 

Grameenphone has launched "Agamir Chokhe Bangladesh", an animated series on the history of the Liberation War directed by freedom fighter and filmmaker Nasir Uddin Yousuff Bachchu on their youtube channel. 

In order to treasure the heroic history of the Liberation War, Grameenphone has selected some of the unforgettable events that took place during the war and presented in the form of animated cartoons that are suitable for children, reads a press release. 

These are available in the form of video contents (gpsocial.co/AgamirChokheBangladesh) on Grameenphone's YouTube channel and Facebook page.

Through this initiative, Grameenphone remembers with great respect the sacrifice of the common people, including the heroic freedom fighters for the country's independence in 1971. 

Grameenphone recently organised a webinar to share the history of the Liberation War with the next generation.

Nasiruddin Yousuff Bachchu, valiant freedom fighter; Sajjad Hasib, CMO of Grameenphone; Nafees Anwar Choudhury, Head of Marketing and Gousul Alam Shaon, CEO of Grey Advertising Ltd. participated in the webinar hosted by Khairul Basher, Head of Communications of Grameenphone. 

The show was inaugurated at the webinar by Director Bachchu. 

"It is a great initiative to introduce our liberation war to this generation. In front of the children, our history has been presented after tailoring it in their ways, in their language, which will help us to carry on our history from generation to generation," he said.

Sajjad Hasib, CMO of Grameenphone, said, "Our valiant freedom fighters have left an example of unprecedented courage. There are many learnings that are hidden in the history of our independence that will show our new generation the way to conquer the coming days. The future of Bangladesh is being developed based on the achievements of the last 50 years. This is our small endeavor to pass on the essence of victory to the next generation. We hope that through this initiative, the new generation will know, understand and learn about the history of our independence in their own ways. On this auspicious moment of golden jubilee, let this light of patriotism spread from generation to generation in the month of victory."
 

