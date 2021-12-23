GP inaugurates new animated series on liberation war events

TBS Report
23 December, 2021, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2021, 06:37 pm

GP inaugurates new animated series on liberation war events

The true events of the liberation war have been collected from the interviews of the heroic freedom fighters who participated in the liberation war and from the books, magazines, and periodicals published in the post-war period

TBS Report
23 December, 2021, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2021, 06:37 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Grameenphone has recently launched an initiative to treasure the heroic history of Bangladesh liberation war.

Titled "Agamir Chokhe Bangladesh," a series of animated cartoons which are suitable for children has been created based on some of the unforgettable events during the liberation war.

Through this initiative, GP remembers with great respect the sacrifice of the common people, including the heroic freedom fighters for the country's independence in 1971.

Grameenphone recently organised a webinar to share the history of the Liberation War with the next generation.

Nasiruddin Yousuff Bachchu, valiant freedom fighter; Sajjad Hasib, CMO of Grameenphone; Nafees Anwar Choudhury, head of marketing and Gousul Alam Shaon, CEO of Grey Advertising Ltd, participated in the webinar hosted by Khairul Basher, head of communications of Grameenphone.

Freedom fighter Nasiruddin Yousuff Bachchu inaugurated the animation series on Grameenphone's YouTube channel during the programme and was directly involved in this venture. He said, "It is a great initiative to introduce our liberation war to this generation. In front of the children, our history has been presented after tailoring it in their ways, in their language, which will help us to carry on our history from generation to generation."

The true events of the liberation war have been collected from the interviews of the heroic freedom fighters who participated in the liberation war and from the books, magazines, and periodicals published in the post-war period.

They have been read out by popular actors like Aupee Karim, Tariq Anam Khan, and Fazlur Rahman Babu.

Sajjad Hasib, CMO of Grameenphone, said, "Our valiant freedom fighters have left an example of unprecedented courage. There are many learnings that are hidden in the history of our independence that will show our new generation the way to conquer the coming days. The future of Bangladesh is being developed based on the achievements of the last 50 years. This is our small endeavour to pass on the essence of victory to the next generation. We hope that through this initiative, the new generation will know, understand and learn about the history of our independence in their own ways. On this auspicious moment of golden jubilee, let this light of patriotism spread from generation to generation in the month of victory."

These are available in the form of video contents (gpsocial.co/AgamirChokheBangladesh) on Grameenphone's YouTube channel and Facebook page.

The company believes that this history of the Liberation War will give courage to the next generation, and the true events of the Bengali nation's heroism and patriotism will intensify the love for the motherland among the new and future generations.

