GP Employees' Union celebrates registration day and Women's Day

The Grameenphone Employees' Union marked their registration day as well as celebrated International Women's Day on Tuesday (7 March) at 11:30am at the GP House premises.

The event was attended by the Group Industrial Relations Head of Telenor Group, CEO of Grameenphone Yasir Azman and CHRO Syed Tanveer Hossain along with top officials of the Grameenphone Management Board, reads a press release.

During the event, CEO Yasir Azman, CHRO Mr Syed Tanveer Hossain, and IR Head KM Sabbir Ahmed spoke on behalf of GP Management, while Acting President Mr Fazlul Haque and General Secretary Matuz Al Qadri spoke on behalf of GPEU.

According to the release, the registration day was celebrated in all circle offices through cake-cutting ceremonies and distributing gifts.

The GPEU also seized the opportunity to celebrate International Women's Day on 7 March, which coincides with a holiday on 8 March.