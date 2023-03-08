GP Employees' Union celebrates registration day and Women's Day

Corporates

TBS Report
08 March, 2023, 11:25 am
Last modified: 08 March, 2023, 11:58 am

Related News

GP Employees' Union celebrates registration day and Women's Day

TBS Report
08 March, 2023, 11:25 am
Last modified: 08 March, 2023, 11:58 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Grameenphone Employees' Union marked their registration day as well as celebrated International Women's Day on Tuesday (7 March) at 11:30am at the GP House premises.

The event was attended by the Group Industrial Relations Head of Telenor Group, CEO of Grameenphone Yasir Azman and CHRO Syed Tanveer Hossain along with top officials of the Grameenphone Management Board, reads a press release.

During the event, CEO Yasir Azman, CHRO Mr Syed Tanveer Hossain, and IR Head KM Sabbir Ahmed spoke on behalf of GP Management, while Acting President Mr Fazlul Haque and General Secretary Matuz Al Qadri spoke on behalf of GPEU.

According to the release, the registration day was celebrated in all circle offices through cake-cutting ceremonies and distributing gifts.

The GPEU also seized the opportunity to celebrate International Women's Day on 7 March, which coincides with a holiday on 8 March.

GPEU registration day / Grameen Phone

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The minimalist style is in stark contrast to the ornate, heavily decorated designs of the past. Photo credit: Hatil

Embracing the modern: Evolution of furniture design in Bangladesh

1d | Habitat
In 2017, UNESCO recognised the historic 7 March speech of Bangabandhu as part of the world&#039;s documentary heritage. Photo: Collected

How Bangabandhu's 7 March speech was recorded and distributed against all odds

1d | Panorama
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

How the 'harmful' water hyacinth is creating employment for thousands of women

2d | Panorama
Sarah Green Carmichael. Sketch: TBS

Can’t give employees raises? Add benefits

2d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

18 killed, over 120 injured in explosion at Old Dhaka's Alu Bazar

18 killed, over 120 injured in explosion at Old Dhaka's Alu Bazar

1h | TBS Today
Football matches where teams scored seven goals

Football matches where teams scored seven goals

14h | TBS SPORTS
Venus, Jupiter to create spectacle in the sky

Venus, Jupiter to create spectacle in the sky

18h | TBS Science
Story of Fukhrul Arefeen’s The Speech

Story of Fukhrul Arefeen’s The Speech

17h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

3
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale

4
File photo
Bangladesh

Metro rail Mirpur-10 station opens for commuters

5
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year