GP and SCB Ink deal to offer ICT solutions and digital products

Corporates

Press Release
11 November, 2024, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2024, 09:27 pm

Related News

GP and SCB Ink deal to offer ICT solutions and digital products

Press Release
11 November, 2024, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2024, 09:27 pm
GP and SCB Ink deal to offer ICT solutions and digital products

Grameenphone, the leading telecommunications operator in Bangladesh, has signed an agreement with Standard Chartered Bank to introduce a first-of-its-kind initiative that will enable customers to open Standard Chartered Bank accounts entirely online through the MyGP app.

This pioneering collaboration is set to transform the digital banking experience, allowing customers to enjoy the convenience of managing their finances from the palm of their hands.

The partnership highlights the synergy between Grameenphone's digital platform and Standard Chartered Bank's banking expertise to enrich the digital banking experience for both companies' customers. It aims to streamline the account opening process, enhancing convenience and efficiency while integrating innovative ICT solutions and services.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Dr Asif Naimur Rashid, Chief Business Officer of Grameenphone, and Lutful Habib, Managing Director and Head of Wealth and Retail Banking in Standard Chartered Bank, recently inked the deal at the GPHouse in Dhaka. Among other top officials from Standard Chartered Bank present at the signing programme were Shabbir Ahmed, Executive Director of Employee Banking; Tawfique Imam, Head of Unsecured Product (CCPL); Rudaba Murtaza, Director of Personal Banking; and Navid Hasan, Head of Consumer Deposits. Representing Grameenphone were Solaiman Alam, Chief Digital Officer, and M. Shaon Azad, Director and Head of Large Accounts.

Dr Naimur , Chief Business Officer of Grameenphone, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "This collaboration with Standard Chartered Bank marks a significant step forward in our commitment to enhancing digital services and making them more accessible to our customers. By integrating Standard Chartered Bank's banking services within the MyGP app, we strive to provide customers with a fast, secure, and user-friendly experience, simplifying banking processes and empowering them to manage their finances with greater ease and flexibility."

Lustful Habib, Managing Director and Head of Wealth and Retail Banking at Standard Chartered Bank, said, "Standard Chartered Bank is dedicated to providing innovative banking solutions, and this partnership with Grameenphone is a testament to our shared vision of advancing digital transformation and financial inclusion in Bangladesh. Together, we are redefining the digital banking experience for customers."

#GP / #SCB / #tbs / #corporate

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Vehicles stuck on road at Karwan Bazar in Dhaka. Photo: Zakir Hossain/TBS

Inside the interim govt’s plans to address Dhaka’s traffic woes

6h | Panorama
Illustration: Collecetd

Sleep tight: The best gadgets and tools for insomnia

1d | Brands
The primary colour palette of the interior is very minimal - with brown-beige marble flooring, while the accessories of the house have beige, off-white, cream tones with a touch of gold. Photos: City Syntax

Kakoli Manor: Where concrete blends with nature

6h | Habitat
Akij had one of the biggest stalls of the event, highlighting their diverse collection of e-scooters, e-bikes and three wheelers. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

Bangladesh Electric Vehicle and Mobility Exhibition: A showcase of the future

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

This coincidence of cricket will surprise every fan

This coincidence of cricket will surprise every fan

3h | Videos
What will Biden say to Trump before leaving the White House?

What will Biden say to Trump before leaving the White House?

3h | Videos
TBS Graduates Scholar Hunt Season 1 Grand Finale

TBS Graduates Scholar Hunt Season 1 Grand Finale

5h | Videos
What needs to be done to bring stability to the banking sector?

What needs to be done to bring stability to the banking sector?

4h | Videos