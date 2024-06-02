GP Accelerator’s ‘Jelay Jelay Smart Uddyokta’ Bootcamp held in Rajshahi to find regional smart entrepreneurs

Grameenphone's startup innovation platform GP Accelerator's 'Jelay Jelay Smart Uddyokta' Bootcamp was held in Rajshahi on Saturday (1 June) with the aim to find regional smart entrepreneurs and foster the potential development of young entrepreneurs.

Primarily targeting university students and aspiring young entrepreneurs, the bootcamp has been organised to enhance the skills of interested youth in undertaking new entrepreneurial ventures, providing assistance, networking, and guidance in the areas of upskilling, networking, and funding, reads a press release.

Around 200 entrepreneurs took part in the bootcamp of Rajshahi. This regional bootcamp is being organised at 20 places across the country.

The programme was held at a hotel in the town attended by Masudur Rahman Rinku, President, Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Rajshahi as the chief guest.

Md Alam Ali, assistant director, Department of Youth Development; Md Mizanur Rahman, managing director, Alaska Group and officials of Grameenphone were present.

Noted personalities and participants including local community organizers, startup founder, GP Accelerator (GPA) members, experts and trainers from related industries also took part. Muhammad Sohel Rana, Program Lead of GP Accelerator of Grameenphone, conducted the programme.

The programme was divided into two parts. The first part of the day focused on a workshop on design thinking, covering what design thinking is, its steps, product testing, how to conduct market research, financial modeling, and how to create a pitch deck for investment. Detailed training was provided on the topics. The final phase of the bootcamp, the second part, an Idea Pitching Competition was organised where local entrepreneurs presented various ideas. Among them, solving local problems were given the utmost importance.

Muhammad Sohel Rana, program lead of GP Accelerator of Grameenphone said "Grameenphone is committed to building inclusive, smart, and knowledge-based economy. The young and promising smart entrepreneurs of the country will play a crucial role in achieving this goal in the coming days. Therefore, we have organized this bootcamp to provide regional smart entrepreneurs the opportunity to implement their innovative ideas. The response we have received from the youth has been extraordinary. I believe this bootcamp will serve as a guiding force for their progress."

Since its inception in 2015, GP Accelerator has made significant contributions to the startup landscape in the country. Through 50 startups, it has created employment opportunities for five lakh people. GP Accelerator also plays a significant role in the economic development of the country simultaneously. At the programme, the winning team was awarded a prize of Tk one lakh. Startup Bangladesh Ltd. is a Strategic Partner to GP Accelerator.