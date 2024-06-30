GP Accelerator's 'Jelay Jelay Smart Uddyokta' bootcamp held in Dhaka

To discover smart entrepreneurs at regional level and develop the potential of young entrepreneurs, Grameenphone's startup innovation platform, GP Accelerator, has been organising a nationwide bootcamp titled 'Jelay Jelay Smart Uddyokta'. As part of this initiative, the eighth session of the bootcamp was held yesterday, Saturday (June 29), at the IDEB building in the capital.

The bootcamp has been organised primarily to harness the innovative potential of university students and promising young entrepreneurs, providing them with skills, networking opportunities, and guidance in securing funding for new business ventures. Approximately 200 entrepreneurs took part in the bootcamp. This regional bootcamp is being held in phases across 20 regions nationwide.

The programme was graced by Brigadier General Mohammad Khalil-ur-Rahman, Director General of the Systems and Services Division of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) as the chief guest. Hans Martin Henrichsen, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer (CCAO) of Grameenphone, along with Noted personalities and participants including local community organizers, startup founders, GP Accelerator (GPA) members, experts and trainers from related industries also took part. Muhammad Sohel Rana, Program Lead of GP Accelerator of Grameenphone, conducted the programme.

The programme was divided into two parts. The first part of the day focused on a workshop on design thinking, covering what design thinking is, its steps, product testing, how to conduct market research, financial modeling, and how to create a pitch deck for investment. Detailed training was provided on the topics. The final phase of the bootcamp, the second part, an idea iitching competition was organised where local entrepreneurs presented various ideas. Among them, solving local problems was given the utmost importance.

Hans Martin Henrichsen, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer (CCAO) of Grameenphone, said, "One of the prerequisites for building a Smart Bangladesh is to develop smart entrepreneurs. With this goal in mind, the 'Jelay Jelay Smart Uddyokta' bootcamp is being organized nationwide by the GP Accelerator. We believe this initiative will provide talented entrepreneurs from remote areas the opportunity to develop their potential. The enthusiastic response from young entrepreneurs to this initiative is promising. Grameenphone is always committed to playing a significant role in enhancing the skills of the youth."

Since its inception in 2015, GP Accelerator has made significant contributions to the startup landscape in the country. Through 50 startups, it has created employment opportunities for five lakh people. GP Accelerator also plays a significant role in the economic development of the country simultaneously. At the programme, the winning team was awarded a prize of Tk one lakh. Startup Bangladesh Ltd. is a Strategic Partner to GP Accelerator.