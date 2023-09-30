GP Accelerator launches 'Jelay Jelay Smart Uddyokta' campaign

Grameenphone's flagship startup innovation platform GP Accelerator has launched "Jelay Jelay Smart Uddyokta" - Regional Design Bootcamp with the endeavor to unleash the potential of youth ideapreneurs.

A formal announcement was made at a hotel in Dhaka on Saturday (30 September), where community builders from different districts, startup founders, GP Accelerator (GPA) alumni, mentors alongside industry specialists, esteemed personalities and stakeholders came together to encourage enablement of startup innovation from extraordinary ideas through relevant skill development and mentorship support, reads a press release.

Startup Bangladesh Ltd is working as a Strategic Partner with GP Accelerator to strengthen and drive this initiative at the regional level.

Zunaid Ahmed Palak, State Minister of ICT Division, graced the event as the Chief Guest. Also present at the ceremony were Sami Ahmed, Managing Director and CEO, Startup Bangladesh Ltd., Yasir Azman, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Grameenphone and high officials from both the organisations.

"Jelay Jelay Smart Uddyokta" initiative aims to foster entrepreneurship to address regional challenges and build local innovative solutions. The program will engage 30 community builders and conduct pitch sessions at 20 locations, with the goal of identifying and rewarding the top 20 ideapreneurs. This initiative is particularly targeted at university students and potential entrepreneurs who are passionate about innovation through startups, offering them valuable skills, mentorship, networking opportunities, and funding support. This effort aligns with Bangladesh's goal of becoming a Smart Nation, leveraging the potential of its youth demographic.

At the event, Zunaid Ahmed Palak MP, Hon'ble State Minister of ICT Division said, "I am delighted to witness the launch of "Jelay Jelay Smart Uddyokta" from GP Accelerator, a remarkable initiative aimed at nurturing the innovation and entrepreneurial spirit of our youth. In our journey towards becoming a Smart Bangladesh, the next generation entrepreneurs and innovators will play a pivotal role, and programs like these are essential to harness their potential. I applaud Grameenphone for its commitment to supporting startups providing training and mentorship to thousands of 'ideapreneurs'. This initiative in partnership with Startup Bangladesh aligns perfectly with our Smart Bangladesh 2041 vision, and I look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on our startup ecosystem."

Grameenphone CEO Yasir Azman said, "Grameenphone is committed to empowering society and fostering a smart knowledge-based economy that is inclusive. Our GP Accelerator program embodies this commitment. The introduction of Regional Design Bootcamps signifies a new phase in our mission to promote entrepreneurship and innovation throughout the country. We are confident that the innovative ideas of young entrepreneurs can spur significant regional growth, which is the essence of this initiative. The bootcamps will not only to provide thousands of innovative entrepreneurs with the necessary skills but also to boost the network of startup communities that will collectively contribute to building a "Smart Bangladesh".

Since its inception in 2015, GP Accelerator has made a significant impact on the country's startup industry. It has generated 500,000 jobs through 50 startups, increased the value of numerous promising startups by up to tenfold, and cross valuation of USD 5 million. This demonstrates the program's substantial contribution to the economic growth of the country.