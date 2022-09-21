GP Accelerator 3.0 ‘Demo Day’ held

TBS Report
21 September, 2022, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2022, 08:48 pm

GP Accelerator 3.0 ‘Demo Day’ held

TBS Report
21 September, 2022, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2022, 08:48 pm
GP Accelerator 3.0 ‘Demo Day’ held

Grameenphone Accelerator 3.0 'Demo Day' was held on Wednesday at GP House where six participant startups pitched for their ventures to potential investors. 

The journey of GP Accelerator began this year in February with the seventh batch which has been supporting the startup ecosystem in Bangladesh since 2015. 

The six startups showcasing own prospects at the event were –  iPage, AirWrk, Lilac, Onnow, OneThread, and Game of Eleven.

Mohsina Yasmin, executive member, Bangladesh Investment Development Authority was present at the event as the Special Guest while Yasir Azman, CEO, Grameenphone; Hans Martin Hoegh Henrichsen, chief corporate affairs officer; Farhana Islam, Grameenphone head of social impact; Khairul Basher, Grameenphone head of communications; Mustafizur Khan, founder and CEO, Upskill; and investors were also present. 

iPage is an agritech startup that uses data, machine learning, and artificial intelligence to help smallholder farmers connect to the larger value chain. They have launched a digital system for smallholder farmers to provide information and advice on market demand, capital, insurance, and mechanization. 

Airwrk is working to connect Bangladeshi tech talents to the global market. Large companies at home and abroad can find professional technicians selected on this platform. 

Lilac is Bangladesh's first digital wellness platform focused on women's reproductive health. Its journey began in 2021 by creating a subscription-based period care service to better address women's menstrual issues.

Onnow is an online restaurant platform whose journey began with the aim of helping small restaurants in Bangladesh with technology, digital marketing, food safety, and cost-effective food preparation methods. 

OneThread is a Bangladeshi Project Management Software-as-a-Service, designed for agencies, startups, and online merchants to manage internal tasks and communication. 

Game of Eleven is a fantasy sports platform who are working to bring Bangladesh's over 20 million global fantasy sports users to a local platform.

