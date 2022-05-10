GoZayaan’s innovations revolutionizing the dynamic travel scene

How GoZayaan is Revolutionizing Today's Travel Scene

How GoZayaan is keeping up with Dynamic Travel Trends

Tourism is a constantly evolving sector all around the world. Even after the complete halt during the pandemic, tourism has seen a 4% growth in 2022, establishing tourism as a leading and resilient economic sector. The trend follows through to our subcontinent as profit from the tourism sector rises exponentially every year. Apart from the irregularities due to the pandemic, tourism in Bangladesh is forecasted to rise by 6.5% per annum and contribute 4.7% of GDP by 2024. Despite many adversities in the way, popularity for travel seems to be on a perpetual rise. Today we take a deep dive into the origins behind the increasing demand for tourism.

The Traveler Mindset

The mentality towards travel has shifted enormously. People nowadays see traveling as the best way to utilize their vacation days. As a result, tourist destinations see a sudden influx of travelers during long weekends, Eid vacations and other holidays. Going to a foreign country during the Eid holidays was unthinkable even a few years ago. But currently airports are crowded with excited tourists whenever the holidays come knocking. A large reason behind this is the economic development in Bangladesh over the recent years. People have more disposable income now which they can invest in entertainment and leisure. The convenience that comes with travel nowadays further enables people to plan tours effortlessly. In today's digital world, many things are possible just through a tap on the smartphone screen. Like numerous other sectors, several complicated elements of travel have been shifted online as well. GoZayaan is working tirelessly to bring such technological conveniences to the consumers. Not only is the company providing comfort to the traveler but also the control over one's travel plans.

GoZayaan's Vision

GoZayaan was founded in 2017 with a vision to digitize the tourism industry of Bangladesh. Working with less than 5% of the tourism sector they were able to grow 10 times in a year during the challenging covid-19 lockdown. Keeping up with consumer demands, GoZayaan constantly kept introducing new innovations to the market. From launching their "GoSafe" program during the pandemic to integrating RT-PCR tests on their platform, GoZayaan proved that possibilities are endless when it comes to travel. They introduced ancillary services which included the freedom to choose one's seats before boarding a plane for the first time in Bangladesh. As conveniences increase, so does the will to travel.

Booking a flight ticket or hotel overseas used to be an extremely tedious process. Vendors could charge whatever price they wanted and the traveler would have no choice but to comply. GoZayaan provides the smart travelers of today with the freedom to choose their own path. Not only flights and hotels, but every single aspect of travel can be under the same platform as the company aims to become the one stop solution for travelers. The company's goal is to shift the remaining 95% of Bangladesh's tourism scene online. Whether it be relaxing by the beach or adventurous hikes through mountains, GoZayaan is here for the travelers who dream limitless.

A Limitless Future

Digitization of travel is not a new concept. Our very own neighboring country India is already ahead in the game as their travel industry is heavily dominated by local online travel agencies. While Bangladesh has no scarcity in terms of natural beauty, there is still a severe shortage of structure in our tourism industry. Only the most popular destinations have visibility in the digital space while other hidden gems go unnoticed. During the pandemic, GoZayaan onboarded local vendors, buses, hotels etc and helped small tourism businesses see the light of day. The company focused on home grounds and saw incredibly rapid growth.

With the convenience of the traveler in mind the company went on to conquer larger avenues and acquired a foreign company, expanding their operations overseas. Seeing the similarity between consumer behavior and geographical elements of both Bangladesh and Pakistan, GoZayaan made the smart move to expand operations there. Moreover, the combined population of Bangladesh and Pakistan make up 60% of the entirety of South-East Asia, making GoZayaan a force to be reckoned with in the region. With an inspiring new brand campaign, GoZayaan has truly proven themselves as a brand that goes limitless.

Ever changing travel trends only prove one thing- travel is here to stay. As international borders start lifting restrictions, a sudden rise of travelers is observed once again across global platforms. GoZayaan is here to enable those limitless travelers with their limitless dreams.