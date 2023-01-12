GoZayaan's initiative to combine travel and technology

Bangladesh is slowly heading towards a digital revolution as the rise of e-commerce services are observed nationwide. According to Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC), the number of internet subscribers in Bangladesh has crossed 93 million as of 2019.

Most industries are slowly adapting to the digital ecosystem. Consumer facing brands have adopted methods to bring visibility of their products online. However, a sector that is severely lagging behind in digitization is tourism. Tourism contributes around 3.02% to the national GDP per year. Considering the amount of revenue being generated from this sector, efforts towards building the tourism infrastructure of Bangladesh are still insufficient.

GoZayaan has consistently been trying to shift the Bangladeshi tourism scene online and bring convenience to travelers. However, the process has not been easy. But GoZayaan has been able to maintain a steady increase in users over the years. Today's discussion surrounds how GoZayaan has seamlessly integrated travel and tech to create a perfect booking experience.

Prevalent Problems in Bangladesh Tourism

Only 5% of the Bangladeshi tourism scene has online visibility. This results in a multitude of problems for the modern traveler. Booking any element of travel becomes more complicated offline as options decrease significantly. Therefore, informed decisions about flight specifications or hotel selections cannot be made easily. Moreover, often travelers are promised one thing and reach their destination to find another. Fraudulent activities are also commonplace in these cases.

Booking international flights, hotels or tours are even more hassle when done offline. Specifically, the absence of several options hinders the growth of tourism and the travelers' mindset. Package tours often put people's holidays in a box and travelers end up paying for activities they don't want. A solution to browse through international hotels and book by using local currency was also unavailable beforehand.

As the world is moving towards a cashless future, offline payment is also an additional headache. Many prefer to pay with cards or mobile financing options when it comes to large transactions. All of these made both inbound and outbound traveling in Bangladesh quite inconvenient.

Innovations from GoZayaan

GoZayaan wants to be a one stop solution for all travel needs. To support the dream of making travel accessible for all, the company has built an ecosystem of travel services and continues to surprise users with new tech-led innovations.

Out of the many value added services of GoZayaan, the most popular are the 0% EMI service and travel loan. The financial burden of international travel is quite a lot and paying the whole amount at one go is stressful for many. To solve this issue, GoZayaan introduced the 0% EMI and travel loan. 0% EMI allows travelers to book their flights, hotels or tours and pay for it over a suitable period of time. However, this requires the use of a credit card. For those who don't have access to a credit card, the online travel loan was introduced.

GoZayaan became the first online travel platform in Bangladesh to onboard a massive inventory of almost 700,000 hotels. This allowed Bangladeshi travelers to book international hotels from a national platform and pay with local currency. This also eliminates the need to own international credit cards to book through foreign platforms or carrying extra foreign currency.

What's Next for GoZayaan?

When introducing customers to a brand-new system, convenience is vital. It is obvious that the nation is still in the learning phase of digital tourism given that just 5% of Bangladesh's tourism industry operates online. GoZayaan features a modern and user-friendly design to make the process simpler for travelers. To make the platform even more accessible, the GoZayaan app was introduced. Instead of searching for the website, the app allows users to access the limitless world of travel with just a tap on the smartphone.

Since its inception, GoZayaan has focused on providing consumers with the highest extent of ease and motivating travelers to go limitless. Whether it's by offering financial assistance with the EMI option or convenience with services like travel insurance, GoZayaan has established a reputation for itself as a company that genuinely cares about travelers. With operations already running in Pakistan and Bangladesh, the company is set to become a powerful contender in the travel industry not only in Bangladesh, but overseas as well.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article