GoZayaan unveils new look

Travel-tech startup GoZayaan has announced a completely new brand look for the company in an exciting effort to revamp the brand.

Announced on 27 January, the new brand identity is said to represent constant innovation and growth- which has been the key objective of GoZayaan since the very beginning of its journey, said a press release.

The new identity is inspired by efforts to continuously explore and innovate the world of travel. In tandem with the momentum, the brand will keep providing the latest tech-led solutions for the travelers of tomorrow. Just as travel never stops, this new identity implies that innovation will never stop for GoZayaan, the company said.

GoZayaan began its journey 4 years ago by providing only international flight tickets. Soon the company realised the need for hotel bookings and bus tickets. So it adapted with changing situations to adjust itself to the constantly changing ecosystem that exists in the world of tourism.

"As a company we have always tried to put ourselves in the shoes of the traveler. We empathise and grow with them. This is why we know what the traveler might need now and in the future. Empowering the traveler with the ability to choose his own journey is our key mission. With the vision of constant innovation in mind, we have built a new outlook for our brand," GoZayaan CMO Imamul Islam explained.