GoZayaan launches Experience Center in Banani

01 July, 2024, 07:10 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

GoZayaan has recently unveiled its first Experience Center in Banani, offering personalized travel planning and booking services.

This Experience Center has been launched with innovative implementation keeping the core focus on revolutionizing the customer experience. Dedicated travel experts are made available to reduce wait times.
GoZayaan Experience Center has been designed to fulfill customer demands and queries with utmost convenience. With premium tailored service over a cup of coffee and refreshments the Experience Center offers an unforgettable experience for each visitor.
Customers can also receive personalized consultation from GoZayaan's Travel Experts along with recommendations based on individual preferences, helping travelers confidently book flights, hotels, and tour packages online. 
Imamul Islam, GoZayaan's Chief Commercial Officer, emphasized the importance of this new venture, stating, "Travel is a big investment and so travelers require a certain level of confidence when planning their tours. That's why our experience center is designed with travelers in mind, providing tailored assistance for their changing digital requirements allowing them to make informed decisions quickly."

GoZayaan Experience Center remains active from 10am to 7pm, everyday except for national holidays. It is located at Sheltech Ayaan, House 58, Road 6 & 11, Block C, Level 2, Banani, Dhaka.

