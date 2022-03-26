GoZayaan evolves for smart travelers of tomorrow

After 2 years of COVID restrictions and lockdowns, life is finally resuming at its normal pace. With travel bans being lifted across international borders the desire to travel is in the air. The ever changing scenario in the world of tourism has become more unpredictable than ever due to the pandemic. A company constantly keeping up with the dynamic needs of travelers is GoZayaan. A recent rebranding holds the promise of more innovations and tech driven approaches to come for the travelers of tomorrow.

International travel was thrown into an uncertain future with the spread of COVID. The virus not only took away lives, but the livelihood of many as the trillion dollar tourism industry came to a halt overnight. However, during these trying times GoZayaan as a company grew almost 10 times by focusing on the dynamic needs of the traveler. The company emphasized on essential travel to ensure utmost safety for those who had no choice but to break quarantine for work purposes. GoZayaan promised safe travels in every step of the process by eliminating the need to leave the house for booking tickets.

As nationwide lockdowns slowly started to lift, travelers were on the go again. With mild travel restrictions still in place, traveling was still quite challenging. Hotels and resorts near the city were in high demand as most tourist spots were still off limits. GoZayaan recognized this demand at the very beginning of its bloom and addressed it by expanding their hotel inventory. The company integrated local bus and tour operators into their platform. Many local businesses on the verge of shutting down saw the light of day as GoZayaan offered them a digital platform to advertise their presence. The many tiny troubles of domestic travel that are often overlooked were brought to light and solved by GoZayaan. The company's technologically enabled approaches made domestic travel better for travelers.

It wasn't long before international travel started opening up again. GoZayaan, now working with flights, buses, hotels and tours, grabbed this opportunity to expand even further. The company kept its promise of constant innovation with initiatives like travel insurance, GoSafe, built in RT-PCR tests with flights etc. Most countries required lengthy procedures for crossing their borders during this time. Seeing these intricacies in the traveling process GoZayaan started the travel insurance program for the safety of the traveler. With only an additional 10 BDT the company offered up to 1 lakh in compensation in case of injuries. This also included instances of accidental contraction of COVID. Furthermore, the company onboarded government approved labs across various locations to provide COVID-19 RT-PCR tests for foreign travelers. To keep travelers updated with the latest travel guidelines of different programs, the GoSafe program was launched. The daily and total COVID cases, travel restrictions, mandatory documentations necessary etc. are all listed in the travel advisory on GoZayaan's website.

GoZayaan has consistently kept up its promise of innovation by bringing in new and exciting ideas and products into Bangladesh's travel scene. With that convenience in mind, it also introduced an app - a solution of travel booking in your pocket. GoZayaan has recently added ancillary services to their platform which enables travelers to choose international flight seats prior to boarding a flight, which was not possible before in Bangladesh. Extra baggage prices, seat selection and in-flight meal costs are also included in these ancillary services. Working with only 5% of the tourism industry of Bangladesh, GoZayaan has already been able to acquire a foreign company. A recent rebranding unveiled a logo containing a curious bird facing forward, symbolizing the constant thirst for adventure and innovation. With a confident tagline saying "Say yes to new adventures" the company gave travelers the power to take charge of their own travel agenda. The company promises to keep up with constant change with many new products in the works.

In the ever changing world of travel, being stagnant is not an option. Offering dynamic tech enabled solutions to every travel problem is the gateway to future travel booking approaches. GoZayaan aims to become the one stop solution for the smart travelers of tomorrow promising that as travel evolves, so will GoZayaan.