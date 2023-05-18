GoZayaan Eid campaign: A step forward for holiday hotel bookings

Eid is usually a frenzy of different marketing campaigns to drive sales for every brand. From lifestyle to groceries, every aspect of consumerism is at its peak during Eid. Many campaigns were seen across the interwebs this season ranging from straightforward to captivating. But one campaign particularly piqued the interest of many. Have you found yourself wondering, why are all my favorite influencers booking their hotels online this Eid?

The answer to your question is GoZayaan. At first glance, hotels for Eid may seem like a bizarre necessity. In a season when home and family are prioritized most, promoting travels seems out of place on the surface. However, the brand has done its research before launching the campaign.

During holiday seasons, occupancy rates typically surpass 90% in popular vacation spots. The streets of Sajek were so crowded with tourists in December 2022 that visitors had to either stay with locals at their homes or rent balconies from resorts. Resort owners reported rooms being fully booked for up to two months in advance due to rising demands. It was seen as recent as last year that people started booking their hotels from the third week of Ramadan. However, news of people not finding accommodation is still prominent. Based on previous data, GoZayaan found the peak time for hotel bookings throughout the last few years. With that information, the company launched a campaign to urge travelers to book their Eid hotels early. The one of a kind campaign is new for Bangladesh as this sort of work is rarely ever seen by travel brands.

A brilliant strategy to address travel demands

Booking hotels early is still a foreign concept for the domestic travel market in Bangladesh. Most people are used to reaching their destination and negotiating a good deal for themselves. However, during peak travel seasons, this can be a dangerous move. News of holiday makers spending the night on the roads at destinations like Cox's Bazar and Sajek have even made it to the headlines.

The Bangladeshi tourism industry is still quite unstructured and lacks the proper infrastructure to support mass amounts of tourists visiting popular destinations at once. All the hotels and motels in Cox's Bazar combined offer accommodation for around 2 lakh tourists. However, the number of tourists easily exceeds that on special occasions and long holidays. For Eid vacations, most people tend to spend the first few days of the holiday with their family. However in the 2-3 days following Eid, the travel trend surges upward. Domestic destinations are prioritized during this surge according to the convenience and purchasing power of the majority of tourists.

Being a first mover in the industry, GoZayaan is always coming up with new and exciting travel services. The company has proven time and again that they aren't here to merely sell travel related products. It has launched a full blown mission to educate the Bangladeshi travel market on digital tourism and the benefits of planning travels online.

With this core mission, GoZayaan focused all its efforts on a massive influencer campaign concentrating on domestic hotels for Eid. The campaign focused on promoting hotel sales online and urging people to book their holiday hotels early. Eid has changed for many over the years. Some prefer to spend all their time with family, while others prefer to travel. This behavior was quite unusual even a few years ago. GoZayaan followed this interesting development in travel trends closely and launched the campaign focusing on a core need for travelers during Eid - hotels.

Execution of a first of its kind campaign

The execution of the campaign was strategically planned to ensure highest visibility. Instead of focusing on influencers from only one vertical, the campaign dealt with primarily 4 categories of content creators - travel, food, lifestyle and entertainment. This ensured visibility among a mass amount of social media users. Whether you're a fashionista or a foodie, globetrotter or technophile - chances are you saw GoZayaan's massive campaign on your social media feeds.

The contents came in a number of separate blasts. Throughout the first week of Ramadan, influencers from all verticals started posting announcements about the campaign. The announcements were brief, crisp and eye-catching. The announcements alone resulted in a large number of reactions from the general public. GoZayaan saw a substantial upsurge in hotel queries as interest spiked about the campaign.

Around 40 influencers from different backgrounds posted the announcements. The video announcements themselves created an urgency in the market to look up the availability of hotels through GoZayaan. Content creators also posted about their personal experiences while traveling without a plan. The communication served as a travel advisory for future holidaymakers. All content creators were sharing the same advice - Book your hotels early with GoZayaan!

The message was simple yet effective. It instantly created an urgency among travelers to book their hotels. The campaign saw a total of more than 5 million impressions accumulated through different content creators, which is an indication towards its huge success. Besides generating awareness and conversions for GoZayaan, this was a step forward for the entire Bangladeshi travel industry.

Judging a campaign by the numbers

GoZayaan is slowly establishing itself as a brand that's synonymous with travel. The campaign raised brand awareness and established trust in GoZayaan being an all around travel service provider. It also ensured the legitimacy of the company and established it as a strong contender among other similar services in the market.

What sets the campaign apart is its use of social media platforms. Presence across Facebook, Instagram and Youtube ensured maximum visibility for the brand. It guaranteed the reach of millions of people from different backgrounds and verticals, maximizing the possibility of conversions.

In an industry so offline dominated, for the very first time it was possible to create significant buzz regarding online hotel bookings for a major holiday season. This was not only a step forward for GoZayaan but advancement for the entirety of the Bangladeshi travel industry.

Disclaimer: The article is paid content. The views and opinions expressed here do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.