GoZayaan aims to make travel more accessible

GoZayaan, the online travel-tech platform, has been in headlines since the beginning of this year. In an uphill battle to digitize the country's travel scene, the company has seen substantial success just in the short span of 4 years. Only 5% of the Bangladeshi tourism industry operates in the digital space. Working with this small demographic, the company has seen almost 10 times growth over the challenging period of the COVID-19 lockdowns. From their Go-safe program during the pandemic to onboarding ancillary services on their platform, the company has proven themselves to be a dynamic solution to ever-evolving travel problems. The company is constantly evolving to meet the needs of the traveler. In their latest attempt to enable travelers to 'Go Limitless', the company has started their 0% EMI program, ensuring that travel is possible as long as the dream exists.

The Rising Popularity of Travel

After a 2 year long hiatus, travel is steadily returning to its original form. Outbound travel has never been as popular as it is now with excited tourists rushing to the airport to finally have their dream vacation. Due to a steady rise in disposable income in recent years, people are more prone to spend towards leisure and relaxation. Moreover, accessibility towards travel has also increased due to digitization of the industry. Places and services that had no visibility before are now in the public eye.

It is often seen that traveling to nearby countries can be more cost effective than traveling inbound. Hence, the popularity of international tourism is also on the rise. While financial stability may be the case for many, there is still a significant portion of the demographic that are unable to afford the entirety of an international tour or flight in a one time installment. To bring the accessibility of travel to this demographic, GoZayaan launched its 0% EMI service.

How does 0% EMI service work?

The EMI facility provided by GoZayaan allows upto 6 months of 0% EMI for hotels and tours. For flights the 0% EMI services can be availed for up to 3 months. This sets the company apart from the rest as this is the first time 0% EMI is available for flights in Bangladesh. With the convenience of the traveler in mind, GoZayaan has further ensured minimal EMI interest rates by partnering up with various banks so travelers can get the best value for their money. The company is offering up to 4% lower EMI rates than banks to ensure utmost customer satisfaction.

The process is paperless and hassle free as there is no need to waste half a day at the bank to avail this facility. During the 'payment' step while booking travels, the EMI option should be visible. Simply choosing the EMI plan is the end of one's worries about travel finances. Travelers can take upto 12 months to pay off the EMI with minimal additional charges. Refund is also available for transactions made using the EMI facility. A small convenience fee will be deducted in this process. However, the traveler will still be able to receive the rest of the money that he paid for travel services.

Going Limitless with Travel Plans

Since the launch of the EMI services in the October of 2021, GoZayaan has seen significant increase in both user acquisition and sales. Soon after the launch of EMI services GoZayaan's average number of monthly customers increased 2.54 times (253.77%) over the past 6 months. An average growth of 21% was observed across their platform for the EMI facility payment option over the past 6 months as well.

A primary goal for onboarding EMI facilities was to not only enable international or luxury travel, but to give more people access to convenient domestic flights. It is often an issue that an individual is suffering from a shortage of time but is unable to avail flights due to budget constraints. Thanks to their EMI facilities, there has also been an 82.45% increase in the monthly number of Flight Tickets being purchased over the past 6 months.

A brand campaign launched earlier in 2022 promised limitless deals and services for the travelers who dream limitless. GoZayaan has stayed true to their promise by bringing services that make travel accessible for all. Whether travelers want adventure or leisure, beautiful nature or vibrant city life, mountains or the beach- travel can continue to be limitless.

