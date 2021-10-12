Govt ready to deal with natural disasters, says State Minister Enamur 

Dr Md Enamur Rahman, the state minister for Disaster Management and Relief, said that the current government is well prepared to deal with any natural disaster.

Dr Md Enamur Rahman made the remark while speaking as the chief guest at a roundtable meeting held at the Jugantor office on Monday to celebrate International Disaster Mitigation Day.

Md Mohsin, secretary of Disaster Management and Relief Ministry, Md Atiqul Haque, director general of Disaster Management Department of the ministry, Ahmadul Haque, director general of Fire Service and Civil Defense, Hafzia Khan, country director of Christian Aid, Saiful Alam, editor of Jugantor, Md Irfan Mandal Ehsanul Haque Babu, deputy editor of Jugantor spoke at the roundtable meeting.