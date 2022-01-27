Govt honours Meghna Executive Holdings MD with CIP 2018 award

The government has honoured Moklasur Rahman Pinto, managing director of Meghna Executive Holdings, with the "Commercially Important Person" (CIP) 2018 award.

Since 2012, Moksalur Rahman has attained the status of CIP in Bangladesh for his contributions to the country's economy, said a press release today (27 January).

According to the media release, Moksalur began his career with export trade such as garments manufacturing (Meghna Knit Composite Ltd, Meghna Dresses Ltd, Executive Intimates Ltd, Executive Hi Fashions Ltd, Sublime Greentex Ltd, Executive Greentex Ltd).

He has since expanded his business to several sectors including automobiles (BMW and Kia), luxury furniture and home decor (Penthouse Livings Ltd), lifestyles (Kohler), IT (Apple Importer), and light engineering products.

His established enterprises provide over $200 million in turnover per annum, stated the media release.

Moksalur is recognised for his contributions to Bangladesh's Commerce Ministry and Export Promotion Bureau in the field of export and trade.

Previously, he was awarded one of Asia's Greatest Leaders for 2019-2020 by Asian One Magazine in Thailand.