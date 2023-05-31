Government takes big initiative for smart health

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) under the Ministry of Health has been taking various contemporary initiatives to successfully implement the government's intention to deliver digital health services to the doorsteps of the people with the aim of building Smart Bangladesh and implementing the Government's Vision 2041.

Along with the DGHS, the Bangladesh Computer Council under the Department of Information and Communication Technology has also been working diligently to ensure digital healthcare.

In the quest to ensure digital healthcare services, Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital (SOMCH) stands as a leading institution, spearheading the digital transformation of service delivery and reception. And playing a vital role in the ambitious mission of ensuring digital health services, eGeneration Limited, a prominent technology solutions and system integration company in Bangladesh, is actively providing essential technical solutions which includes developing hospital management solution.

Under the initiative of the Department of Information and Communication Technology, Government of Bangladesh, the Phase-1 User Acceptance Testing (UAT) of "Health Service Management System" software is adopted for Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital (SOMCH) under "Digital Sylhet City" project of Bangladesh Computer Council and training of Master Trainers was inaugurated on 28 May at the Training Room of Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital (SOMCH).

Dr Soumitra Chakraborty, director (Acting), Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, was present as the chief guest on the occasion under the chairmanship of Digital Sylhet City Project Director Mohammad Mohidur Rahman Khan. Abul Kalam Azad, Assistant Director, Administration, Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital and SM Ashraful Islam, Chairman, eGeneration Limited and former Executive Director, Bangladesh Computer Council were present as special guests. Among others, Prof. Md Masum, Head of Department, Computer Science and Engineering, Shahjalal University of Science & Technology and Consultant, Digital Sylhet City Project and Emran Abdullah, Director, Strategic Sales, eGeneration Limited were also present. The programme was moderated by Madhusudan Chand, Deputy Project Director, Digital Sylhet City Project.

As the Phase-1 User Acceptance Testing (UAT) of the software and training of master trainers began, in a congratulatory message, Brigadier General Mahabubur Rahman Bhuiyan, director, Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital said, "To transform a country into a SMART Nation, one of the main conditions is to deliver digital healthcare services to the people of the country. By starting the User Acceptance Testing (UAT) of the Health Service Management System Software and the training of master trainers at Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, the door of digital healthcare services has been opened for everyone in this country. We hope, soon digital healthcare services will reach the people of this country with better services".

In the speech of the chief guest, Dr Soumitra Chakraborty, Director (Acting), Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital said, "Today is a historic day for Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital. Today we are going to be a part of building Smart Bangladesh. Everyone who participated in the training demonstrated their skills in their respective fields of work and hope that by taking this training, they will better engage themselves in the journey of building a Smart Bangladesh."

Among others, Chairman of eGeneration Limited SM Ashraful Islam said, "eGeneration has developed this software using the internationally recognized standard of health service management and microservice architecture, using the local and global experience of its experts, which has ensured the use of the latest technology in this software. This project is an initiative to change the horizon of healthcare system in Bangladesh".

In the concluding speech, President of the program Mohammad Mohidur Rahman Khan, Project Director, Digital Sylhet City Project said, "Healthcare Service Management System is a very challenging task. My sincere thanks to the officials and doctors of Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital (SOMCH), the esteemed faculty of Computer Science and Engineering Department of Shahjalal University of Science & Technology and eGeneration, the organization implementing the software, for all their support in making such a challenging task a success. Despite many obstacles and limitations, we have come this far with your help, I hope your support will continue and soon we will be able to achieve ultimate success".