Gopalganj Zilla Samity holds discussion on National Mourning Day

Gopalganj Zilla Samity Dhaka organised a discussion meeting on the occasion of the 47th martyrdom of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujbiur Rahman and the National Mourning Day.

Parliament Speaker Shirin Sharmin spoke at the meeting held at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre as the chief guest, reads a press release.

President of Gopalganj Zilla Samity Sheikh Kabir Hossain spoke as the president of the event.

Awami League Presidium Member Muhammad Faruk Khan, Organizing Secretary SM Kamal Hossain, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Professor Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed.

Chief Coordinator of Gopalganj Zilla Samity Dhaka Advocate Molla Mohammad Abu Kawshar gave the welcome speech.

The association's General Secretary Shailendra Nath Majumdar gave vote of thanks.

