GoodKnight launches new product to fight against dengue menace

In a dedicated effort to combat the escalating dengue scenario in Bangladesh, Godrej Household Products (Bangladesh) Pvt Ltd has unveiled its pledge of 'Dengue Mukto Bangladesh' with the launch of GoodKnight 2.0.

The initiative was inaugurated by Samir Suryawanshi, Head of SAARC Business, at Lakeshore Hotel in the capital on 30 December, reads a press release.

The occasion also marks the launch of GoodKnight 2.0 – the new version of GoodKnight with a highly effective formulation.

"Under the banner of Goodnight Liquid, the company is resolutely committed to eradicating dengue from the country and addressing the concerning rise in dengue cases in recent years. In line with this mission, they have introduced the new product which gives a safe solution from mosquitoes without the harmful effect of smoke. Not only that, it is now 2 times more powerful than coils. The new and more powerful GoodKnight has been launched with a universal refill which is compatible with all Liquid Vapouriser machines. It is also a significantly cost efficient solution in comparison to other mosquito repellent formats," the release added.

'GoodKnight: Dengue Mukto Bangladesh' campaign signifies the brand and company's unwavering determination to contribute to public health by eliminating the dengue menace. Distributors, retail partners and ecommerce partners of Godrej Bangladesh participated at the event along with all the members of the company including the management committee, underlining the collaborative approach in the fight against dengue.