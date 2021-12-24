Good Neighbors BD hosts Samsung village project closing ceremony

TBS Report
24 December, 2021, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 24 December, 2021, 08:15 pm

Good Neighbors BD hosts Samsung village project closing ceremony

TBS Report
24 December, 2021, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 24 December, 2021, 08:15 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

A closing ceremony of Samsung Village project by Good Neighbors Bangladesh was held on Thursday (23 December). 

The Samsung Village project has worked tirelessly to improve the learning and child-friendly environment of 4 schools – Bangabandhu Bidyaniketan, Sultan Mollah Adarsha High School, Islamia High School, and Good Neighbors Mirpur School under Pallabi Education Police Station, reads a press release.

Construction and renovation of the new building at school, educational materials for students, co-curricular activities, health checkup and health equipment, construction of a digital classroom, seating bench, library cupboard, library table chair, medical bed for health corner, partition, cupboard, parents Chair tables, chairs for teachers, modern furniture for the science lab, as well as various modern and high-quality furniture including practical materials for the science lab are provided.

In addition, various programmes have been taken to increase the education, health, and child rights awareness of students and parents.

M Mainuddin Mainul, country director of Good Neighbors Bangladesh; Hyun Lee and In Shik Kim representatives of Samsung C&T; Farzana Sharmin, Pallabi thana secondary education officer; Waheeda Banu, executive director of Aparajay Bangladesh; school management committee, school teachers, Project Manager Md Arif Hossain, officials of Samsung Village Project and Good Neighbors Bangladesh attended the event.

Pallabi Thana Education Officer Farzana Sharmin thanked Good Neighbors Bangladesh and said "I have been with Samsung Project from the beginning. The quality of Good Neighbors' work and the sincerity of their work have fascinated me. The fact that an organisation collaborates with schools on such a large scale cannot be realised without looking at the activities of Samsung C&T."

She expressed hope that their activities would gradually increase. Today is the project's closing day, but we hope that Good Neighbors and Samsung C&T will work all over Bangladesh for the betterment of education in Bangladesh.

Hyun Lee, representative of Samsung C&T, thanked Good Neighbors Bangladesh for seeing the activities of the project and for listening to the feelings of the school teachers and expressed their hope to be with Good Neighbors Bangladesh in the future.

M Mainuddin Mainul, country director of Good Neighbors Bangladesh said that Good Neighbors Bangladesh along with the government has been making continuous efforts to achieve the goals of SDG. "The teachers and children's representatives of the school also impressed us. Samsung C&T is a good education for us and we hope that other corporate sectors in Bangladesh like Samsung C&T will support such development. Good Neighbors Bangladesh is committed to improving the quality of education of children."

