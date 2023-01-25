Gonoshasthaya Kendra, Friends Support Committee of France celebrate 50 years of friendship

Gonoshasthaya Kendra has organised a ceremony to celebrate 50 years of friendship with the Friends Support Committee of France.

The programme was held at Gonoshasthaya Nagar Hospital in the capital on Tuesday (23 January).

Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury, Friends Support Committee President Jean-Pierre Becue were present at the event chaired by Gonoshasthaya Kendra Trustee President Altafunnessa.

A delegation of the Friends Support Committee, a French committee that has been supporting Gonoshasthaya Kendra since its inception, came to Bangladesh on 12 January.

The team visited various projects of Gonoshasthaya Kendra located in different districts of the country.