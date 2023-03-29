Gonoshasthaya calls for donating Zakat to treat poor patients

Corporates

Press Release 
29 March, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2023, 07:04 pm

Related News

Gonoshasthaya calls for donating Zakat to treat poor patients

Press Release 
29 March, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2023, 07:04 pm
Gonoshasthaya calls for donating Zakat to treat poor patients

Gonoshasthaya Kendra calls for donating zakat money to save cost and treatment of poor patients.

Jahangir Alam Mintu, press adviser of Gonoshasthaya Kendra made this call on Wednesday (29 March)  in a press release.

The release says, "The only life-saving treatment for kidney failure patients is Dialysis. Dialysis services are very expensive. Most patients with renal impairment have other non-communicable diseases. Apart from this, other medical expenses, medicines, transportation, special food etc. have to be borne." 

"It appears that, regardless of the patient's financial status, these patients gradually become poorer when it comes to meeting medical expenses. At some point, there is no money left for dialysis. Despite the reduction in dialysis rates, kidney failure patients can't continue to undergo dialysis regularly due to lack of money" further reads the release. 

Gonshasthaya Kendra / Zakat

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If Gandhi is such an asset for the BJP, why has he just been thrown out of India’s Parliament? Photo: Reuters

Modi's Rahul playbook is a tale of unchecked populism

7h | Panorama
From 'Act' to 'Action': Protecting migrant workers through the Overseas Employment and Migrants Act

From 'Act' to 'Action': Protecting migrant workers through the Overseas Employment and Migrants Act

7h | Panorama
Schools are also places of safety for children, keeping children away from exploitation and violence. Photo: TBS

Building better futures: What it means to make our schools safe and secure

8h | Thoughts
Eight tips to effectively study during Ramadan

Eight tips to effectively study during Ramadan

7h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Sunglasses are for TK 150-300 only

Sunglasses are for TK 150-300 only

6m | TBS Stories
Shahida Begum: Best farmer of Faridpur

Shahida Begum: Best farmer of Faridpur

2h | TBS Stories
How many US military bases are there in the world?

How many US military bases are there in the world?

4h | TBS World
5 AI Tools to use in your Business

5 AI Tools to use in your Business

7h | Tech Talk

Most Read

1
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

2
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

3
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

4
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

5
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year