Gonoshasthaya calls for donating Zakat to treat poor patients

Gonoshasthaya Kendra calls for donating zakat money to save cost and treatment of poor patients.

Jahangir Alam Mintu, press adviser of Gonoshasthaya Kendra made this call on Wednesday (29 March) in a press release.

The release says, "The only life-saving treatment for kidney failure patients is Dialysis. Dialysis services are very expensive. Most patients with renal impairment have other non-communicable diseases. Apart from this, other medical expenses, medicines, transportation, special food etc. have to be borne."

"It appears that, regardless of the patient's financial status, these patients gradually become poorer when it comes to meeting medical expenses. At some point, there is no money left for dialysis. Despite the reduction in dialysis rates, kidney failure patients can't continue to undergo dialysis regularly due to lack of money" further reads the release.