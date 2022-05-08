'Golden Jubilee Bangladesh Concert' in association with Walton held in NY

TBS Report
08 May, 2022, 11:50 am
Last modified: 08 May, 2022, 11:55 am

Photo: Sharmin Sultana Sumi
Photo: Sharmin Sultana Sumi

The 'Golden Jubilee Bangladesh Concert' was held on Friday (6 May) at the Madison Square Garden in New York, USA.

The Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority under the ICT division has organised the concert in association with the Bangladeshi electronics and tech company Walton.

The concert was held to celebrate the Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh's independence and the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman along with pay tribute to the Concert for Bangladesh, which was organised by George Harrison and Ravi Shankar at Madison Square Garden on 1 August, 1971.

Renowned German band Scorpions and Bangladesh's noted band Chirkutt performed in the event with the theme 'Let the Music Speak' which was held on Friday (6 May) evening NY local time, Saturday (7 May) morning according to Bangladesh time, reads a press release.

The money earned from this concert will be spent in support of cyber security for children of low and middle-income countries.

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak, National Parliament Members Shamim Osman, Nurul Islam, Nahid Khan and Aparajita Haque, veteran singer Kaderi Kibria, Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority managing director Bikarna Kumar Ghosh and Walton's Senior Executive Director Anisur Rahman Mollick were among others present at the concert.

Thousands of audiences were impressed by the magical melodies of Scorpions and Chirkutt.

The 14,000-seat auditorium was full and their Joy Bangla slogan once again recalled the memory of 71's historic concert for Bangladesh.

Important places including Times Square of NY were decorated with attractive billboards, banners and festoons with the logos of Walton and other sponsoring organisations marking the event while the concert was attended by people from different countries including Bangladeshi expats living in the US, the release states.

The historic "Concert for Bangladesh" at Madison Square Garden on 1 August, 1971 supporting Bangladesh's then liberation war was featured George Harrison, Bob Dylan, Ravi Shankar, Ringo Starr, Eric Clapton, Billy Preston, Leon Russell and Badfinger.

Thanking the ICT division for organising the concert on the golden jubilee of independence, Anisur Rahman Mollick in this connection said, "The Concert for Bangladesh at the Madison Square Garden is one of the important segments of the history of our liberation war and Walton is proud to be associated with such event. This concert presented the development and strength of Bangladesh before the world." Walton authorities are delighted to be here to showcase the unprecedented progress of Bangladesh in the electronics and technology manufacturing industry, he added.

 

