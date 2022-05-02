Golam Rabbani promoted to ICB general manager

Golam Rabbani has been promoted to the post of general manager at the Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB).

The Financial Institutions Division issued a notification on 28 April announcing the promotion of Golam Rabbani and five others.

Prior to this, Golam has been serving the post of deputy general manager at ICB.

The government appointed him as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ICB Asset Management Company Ltd in 2017.

Golam Rabbani joined ICB as a senior officer in 1989.

He completed his B.Sc and M.Sc in Economics from Jahangirnagar University.