Golam Kabir, Mohammed Jamil Iqbal re-elected as NRB Bank vice chairman

Corporates

Press Release
30 July, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2023, 05:49 pm

Golam Kabir and Mohammed Jamil Iqbal were re-elected as Vice Chairman of NRB Bank Limited at a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bank held on 23 July.

Golam Kabir is the President of Kabir Auto Export Co Ltd and a dual citizen of Bangladesh and Japan. 

He is the Chairman of KM Global Limited, Soft Bangla Limited and Proprietor of Ocean Auto and KM International. 

Mohammed Jamil Iqbal is the founder and Chairman of Jamil Iqbal Ltd. He is an NRB entrepreneur and investor. 

Iqbal is the proprietor of M/S. Md. Jamil Iqbal, J.I. Stone Supplier and the owner of many Crushing plants.

NRB Bank

