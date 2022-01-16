Golam Hafiz made chairman of Standard Bank’s audit committee

Golam Hafiz Ahmed has been appointed as independent director as well as chairman of the audit committee of Standard Bank Limited. 

Hafiz started his banking career with Chartered Bank in 1982. Throughout his 34 years banking career he held different senior management positions in Standard Chartered, Pubali Bank, Bank Indosuez, Dhaka Bank and NCC Bank Limited. 

After retirement as managing director and CEO of NCC Bank, Hafiz joined Islami Bank Foundation in 2018 as executive director and served until January 2020. 

In his long banking career, he demonstrated remarkable leadership ability in institutional transformations and development at various levels of management. 

In addition to attending many training courses, seminars, and workshops at home and abroad, he has completed a leadership course on value creation in banking from famous French business school 'INSEAD'. 

Hafiz obtained his Masters and Honours degrees in Economics from Dhaka University. Prior to joining SBL, he was a director of Bangladesh Finance.

