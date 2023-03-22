GoFood introduces smart pre-heated bags

GoFood, the first food and groceries delivery service in Bangladesh, started its journey with smart pre-heated bags.

GoFood is going to launch in Gulshan, Banani, Bashundhara, and Bailey Road areas of Dhaka on March 22, 2023, with an innovative and smart mobile apps service to facilitate the process of ordering food and groceries from restaurants and grocery stores.

GoFood's innovative and smart pre-heated bag is going to start a new chapter in Bangladesh with the aim of achieving customer satisfaction. GoFood's Smart Preheated Bag helps keep the food hot and tasty from restaurant pickup to delivery to customers' doorsteps.

A new and innovative food delivery service GoFood has been launched in Dhaka to provide the ultimate convenience of an online restaurant and grocery orders. Md Nasirullah Choton Co-Founder of GoFood said, "We wanted to give our customers the ultimate convenience of ordering both online restaurant and grocery orders in the best possible way and stay close to our motto of Order-It-Repeat. GoFood's preheated delivery bags allow our food to be delivered at the optimal temperature, providing our customers with the best possible dining experience at home.

Nasirullah Choton also said, "We believe, food delivery service is not only applicable for big restaurants, but It should also be sustainable for small and medium restaurants. Therefore, we provide a profitable business model for our partners, where we can all achieve success together.

GoFood's innovative delivery service is now available for all restaurant and grocery orders. Customers can choose from various menu options through the GoFood Android and iOS mobile apps.

GoFood is working to improve the quality of life of its riders and provide new employment opportunities. As a result of which the economic prosperity of the country shall improve as well. Within the next 3 months, GoFood is committed to increasing its services in the entire Dhaka city and within the next 1 year, it is going to launch its services in every divisional city of Bangladesh with new enthusiasm.

For more information about Go Food, please visit www.gofood.live