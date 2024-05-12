Godrej-Union BD first business summit held

Godrej-Union BD first business summit held

Godrej Bangladesh and Union BD business summit held on 11th May at Hotel Sarina, Banani, Dhaka. 

Union BD is sole distributor of Park Avenue brands in Bangladesh market. 

All the leaders of both the company including Union BD sales team members' were present in the summit, reads a press release.

Discussed about business opportunities, challenges and committed to serve consumer with high quality products in Bangladesh market to make long time sustainable business.

SAARC business head of Godrej inaugurated the session with his insightful notes followed by business discussion by Managing Director Md Jafar Imam of Union BD Head of Sales (GHPL), Head of Marketing (GHPL) and other leaders. 

Both the company hold the commitment to grow business together.
 

Godrej Bangladesh

