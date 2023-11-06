Godrej Household signs MoU with Union BD Consumers

An agreement was recently signed between Godrej Household Products BD Pvt. Ltd. and Union BD Consumer Limited as the sole national distributor of the prestigious brand of Park Avenue and KamaSutra at Godrej's Bangladesh office.

Henceforth, Union BD Consumer Ltd will manage all activities as sole distributor (Bangladesh) of Park Avenue and Kamasutra Brands, reads a press release.

Managing Director of Union BD Consumer Limited Md Jafar Imam and Chief Financial Officer Mr. Sandip Halder on behalf of Godrej Household Products BD Pvt. Ltd. were present at the signing ceremony.

