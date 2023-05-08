Gobind Lal Gain promoted as executive director of BB

Gobind Lal Gain was promoted to the post of executive director of Bangladesh Bank and was attached to the Human Resources Department-1 Head Office on 3 May. He had been working as the director of the Bangladesh Bank's Bohgura office.

He joined Bangladesh Bank as Assistant Director in 1993. He was sent a Letter of Appreciation by the Governor for his important contribution in launching PAD and using Bangladesh Bank's own network as a pioneer while working in Barishal office as a joint director.

He obtained B.Sc (Hons) and M.Sc degrees from Department of Botany, University of Dhaka. He holds PGT (IT) and MBA degrees from Khulna University. Besides, he obtained DAIBB degree from The Institute of Bankers, Bangladesh (IBB).

During his tenure, he visited Malaysia, India and Sri Lanka for professional purposes. Gobind Lal Gain was born in Abad Chandipur village of Shyamnagar upazila of Satkhira district.