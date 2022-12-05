GoBangla bags Rising Youth Award

GoBangla Tours & Travels, an app-based travel partner has been awarded the "Rising Youth Award 2022" under the E-Tourism category.

GoBangla Tours & Travels is a travel app that engages throughout the travel circle in real-time, helping travellers to get better suggestions and guidance at their destination, said a press release.

Currently, GoBangla has a network covering Cox's Bazar, Saint Martin's Island, Sylhet, Sajek, Bandarban, Khagrachori, Sundarban, Sunamganj, Kishoreganj and Rangamati and is set to expand its operation to India.

Mostofa Jaman, the Founder and CEO of GoBangla Tours & Travels along with other high officials of the company received the award on 3 December at International Mother Language Institute.

Speaking on the occasion, Jaman shared, "Our sole motive is to make travel easy for every individual and uncover the finest travel experiences, through releasing our clients from the planning hassles."

"We also have plans to open a chain of hotels and restaurants in the prime tourist area in the future and for that, we already acquired land in Kuakata and planning to start our infrastructure next October 2023", he also shared during the ceremony.

The event was attended by many distinguished guests including Asaduzzaman Noor, former cultural affairs minister, Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority Managing Director Bikarna Kumar Ghosh, A2i Project Director Dr Dewan Muhammad Humayun Kabir, iDEA Project Director Md Altaf Hossain and BACCO Secretary General Tawhid Hossain