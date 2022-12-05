GoBangla bags Rising Youth Award

Corporates

TBS Report 
05 December, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2022, 04:23 pm

Related News

GoBangla bags Rising Youth Award

TBS Report 
05 December, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2022, 04:23 pm
GoBangla bags Rising Youth Award

GoBangla Tours & Travels, an app-based travel partner has been awarded the "Rising Youth Award 2022" under the E-Tourism category. 

GoBangla Tours & Travels is a travel app that engages throughout the travel circle in real-time, helping travellers to get better suggestions and guidance at their destination, said a press release. 

Currently, GoBangla has a network covering Cox's Bazar, Saint Martin's Island, Sylhet, Sajek, Bandarban, Khagrachori, Sundarban, Sunamganj, Kishoreganj and Rangamati and is set to expand its operation to India. 

Mostofa Jaman, the Founder and CEO of GoBangla Tours & Travels along with other high officials of the company received the award on 3 December at International Mother Language Institute.  

Speaking on the occasion, Jaman shared, "Our sole motive is to make travel easy for every individual and uncover the finest travel experiences, through releasing our clients from the planning hassles."

"We also have plans to open a chain of hotels and restaurants in the prime tourist area in the future and for that, we already acquired land in Kuakata and planning to start our infrastructure next October 2023", he also shared during the ceremony.

The event was attended by many distinguished guests including Asaduzzaman Noor, former cultural affairs minister, Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority Managing Director Bikarna Kumar Ghosh, A2i Project Director Dr Dewan Muhammad Humayun Kabir, iDEA Project Director Md Altaf Hossain and BACCO Secretary General Tawhid Hossain

GoBangla Tours & Travels / Award

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nafia Haque. Sketch: TBS

The enduring legacy of Lolita: How the entertainment industry objectifies women

6h | Thoughts
Photo: Courtesy

Terrarium Dhaka: Capturing the marvelous ways of nature

8h | Brands
Sketch: TBS

Crypto's well-worn path to crisis

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

WFP mVAM survey: 'The purpose is to know about the situation, not predict the future'

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Crisis looming over import worth $250M in Ramadan?

Crisis looming over import worth $250M in Ramadan?

5m | Videos
Tesla supplying semi truck 5 years after launch

Tesla supplying semi truck 5 years after launch

18h | Videos
Brazil: Road to World Cup final

Brazil: Road to World Cup final

18h | Videos
Pitha sellers of capital see booming sales in winter

Pitha sellers of capital see booming sales in winter

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

2
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

3
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

4
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

5
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence