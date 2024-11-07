GOB and UNDP have launched local adaptation initiatives in five agro-ecological zones

Corporates

Press Release
07 November, 2024, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2024, 03:48 pm

Related News

GOB and UNDP have launched local adaptation initiatives in five agro-ecological zones

Press Release
07 November, 2024, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2024, 03:48 pm
GOB and UNDP have launched local adaptation initiatives in five agro-ecological zones

 The Government of Bangladesh and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), with support from the Global Environment Facility (GEF), have partnered to drive locally-led climate adaptation initiatives across five of the country's most vulnerable agro-ecological zones (AEZs), strengthening Bangladesh's climate resilience.

Launched ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP29), a signing ceremony for the project Integrating Climate Change Adaptation into Sustainable Development Pathways of Bangladesh took place at the Economic Relations Division's conference room. Stefan Liller, Resident Representative of UNDP Bangladesh and Md, signed the agreement: Shahriar Kader Siddiky, Secretary of the Economic Relations Division.

Md. Shahriar Kader Siddiky, during the ceremony, said, "In Bangladesh, we face daily challenges from climate change impacts, such as this year's flash floods and prolonged rainfall. While the country has made substantial progress in climate resilience, ongoing efforts are essential to strengthen the capacities of local governments and key stakeholders to maintain this momentum. If we don't act now, the consequences could be severe."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In his remarks, Stefan Liller said, "Climate change challenges demand localised solutions. Through our partnership with the Government of Bangladesh, we empower communities and local governments to build climate resilience and advance the SDGs, leaving no one behind".

#UNDP / #corporate / #tbs

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ali Riaz, Shafquat Rabbee

Will US foreign policy towards Bangladesh change if Trump wins? 

3d | Panorama
The watch party offered a unique opportunity for Bangladeshi youth and participants to experience the US electoral process firsthand. Photo: Courtesy

Cupcakes vs Donuts: An American election story

21h | Panorama
The interim government announced a Tk100 crore fund for injured victims of the July uprising. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

‘Free’ treatment is turning out not so free for uprising victims

20h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Elevating milestones: The power of ‘announcement gifts’ in creating memories

4d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

US presidential election: How will Donald Trump's foreign policy?

US presidential election: How will Donald Trump's foreign policy?

50m | Videos
Sheikh Hasina congratulates Donald Trump

Sheikh Hasina congratulates Donald Trump

1h | Videos
Tk9,000cr returns to banks in September

Tk9,000cr returns to banks in September

2h | Videos
Presidential election in the United States: What happened in the Trump-Netanyahu phone conversation?

Presidential election in the United States: What happened in the Trump-Netanyahu phone conversation?

4h | Videos