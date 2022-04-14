Go limitless with your travel plans

Travel is for everyone. Whether one is looking for the serenity of nature, the thrill of adventure, delicious tastes from another land or just unwinding by the sea, there is no limit to what one can achieve with the intent to travel. GoZayaan is a travel tech company that has been working for the past 5 years to make travel more accessible and convenient.

GoZayaan is here with a new message for the travelers who take charge of their own plans and refuse to be bound by limits.

The Bangladeshi travel scene leaves little to no control up to the traveler. But the smart travelers of today are no longer satisfied with run-of-the-mill deals and holidays. Freedom to choose is key in today's travel scene. Travelers want to customize and control all the little details of the precious vacation days away from their busy lives. But taking control often means surrendering the peace one gets on holidays. Striking the balance between a hassle free holiday and a specially curated vacation is a tough job. Such needs of the traveler are evolving ever so frequently just as travel evolves. A dynamic solution is needed to meet the demands of today as well as tomorrow. GoZayaan aims to be the bridge between travel and the traveler by providing both flexibility and control to those who aim to travel limitless.

GoZayaan as a brand has been vigorous in approaching the travel troubles people encounter. The company has been a breath of fresh air in the Bangladeshi travel industry with new and exciting products arriving frequently. It solves the problem of customization with worry free bookings and instant confirmations. While 'deals' and 'packages' are not a new concept in tourism, transparency and customization in this sector were largely lacking in Bangladesh. Travelers often ended up paying full price for subpar service. With GoZayaan there is no limitation to what one may enjoy on their travel as the power lies with the traveler. The company has proven its drive for innovation by onboarding services such as 0% EMI travel loan, GoSafe, RT-PCR tests integrated with international flight bookings etc. GoZayaan is striving to become a one stop solution for all travel worries by constantly bringing brand new services to the people of this country. With the mantra of "browse, compare, book"- the company provides the freedom of customized travel with the simplicity of one tap on a screen.

But what about the dreams that were turned to reality? Getting in touch with a few customers tells the other side of the story. Mohammad Nasirul Hossain recalls from personal experience, "I was looking for an urgent flight and failing to find a proper medium to buy tickets. GoZayaan gave me lightning fast customer service and I received the confirmation instantly. The flight ticket was emailed within 15 minutes." Many like Nasirul voice their gratitude towards the company for saving them from such dilemmas while traveling.

In the age of technology, dreamers are often overlooked. GoZayaan is a company that is here to enable the dreamers. Travelers have limitless dreams that will never stop. GoZayaan exists for these dreams. With a bold slogan of "Go limitless, GoZayaan", the company is ushering forth a new era of travelers who know no limits.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article